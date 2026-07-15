Walker Kessler Sends Strong Message After Lakers’ $130 Million Bet

The Los Angeles Lakers made Walker Kessler the centerpiece of their offseason.

Now the 24-year-old center says he’s ready to reward that faith.

Speaking during his introductory media session in Las Vegas, Kessler said the Lakers’ willingness to surrender significant draft capital and hand him a four-year, $130 million contract has only strengthened his commitment to the organization.

“It makes you feel a certain way when you know an organization believes in you,” Kessler said. “With what [the Lakers] have invested, they’re showing that belief, in a monetary value. Not just with money, but in [draft] assets.”

Kessler then delivered the quote that is likely to resonate with Lakers fans.

“If I know they have that belief in me, I’m going to run through a brick wall for them,” Kessler said. “That’s how I’ve been wired my whole life.”

The Lakers acquired Kessler from the Utah Jazz earlier this month in a blockbuster sign-and-trade, sending two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to land one of the NBA’s premier young rim protectors. The aggressive move underscored how determined president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was to address the franchise’s biggest weakness after Luka Dončić made it clear he wanted an elite center capable of anchoring the defense and finishing around the basket.

For Kessler, the transaction represented more than a career milestone.

“It isn’t the most fun thing ever,” he said of restricted free agency. “But this is how it’s supposed to be.”

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New Lakers Center Excited to Finally Share the Floor With Luka Dončić

Kessler said one of the biggest reasons he embraced the move to Los Angeles is the opportunity to play alongside Dončić, whom he believes will elevate everyone around him.

“He has such a big presence on the court,” Kessler said. “It makes it a lot easier for all four guys around him to do what they need to do.”

Kessler already envisions how the partnership can flourish.

“I can play defense for him, set great screens and get him some assists,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve never played with a point guard of that kind of size and stature to where he’s just a matchup nightmare.”

The pairing could become one of the Lakers’ foundational actions offensively, with Kessler providing a vertical lob threat while protecting the rim on the other end.

Kessler Cleared, 3-Point Shot Still Growing

Kessler also revealed he has been fully cleared after undergoing left shoulder surgery that limited him to just five games last season.

“It’s been cleared,” Kessler said. “It feels strong. It feels mobile.”

The extended rehabilitation gave him a fresh appreciation for the game.

“I’m just excited to play again,” Kessler said. “Sitting out a whole year definitely puts a lot of things in perspective. The heart grows fond in absence. Falling in love with this game again, I just want to go play to win.”

While Kessler built his reputation as an interior finisher and elite rim protector, he hinted that another part of his game could emerge under first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick.

Redick has encouraged the 7-foot-2 center to continue developing his outside shot after Kessler flashed surprising range before his injury.

“Coach JJ is obviously hyper-intelligent,” Kessler said. “He wants me to be able to do that.”

Kessler believes even the threat of a reliable jumper could make life easier for Dončić and the Lakers’ offense.

“Because I think, for a big to be able to stretch the floor like that, or even have the threat of it, I think it makes other teams’ scouting really difficult,” Kessler said. “Whether I can pop, catch on the pop, go second side or be able to roll, both of those things are going to be really important.”

For a Lakers franchise that invested heavily in acquiring him, Kessler made one thing clear.

He intends to justify every bit of that belief.