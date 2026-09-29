Lakers Warned Walker Kessler Trade Could ‘Backfire Spectacularly’ After $130M Risk

The Los Angeles Lakers took arguably the biggest swing of the 2026 NBA offseason by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler by sending a total of four first-round picks out for the 25-year-old center. However, there is a real chance the deal will quickly prove to be the wrong move, and the Lakers could be paying the price for years to come.

Despite not yet playing a game for the Lakers, a ton has been made about Kessler’s fit on his new team and the franchise’s decision to send four picks for the relatively unproven big man.

Now, with the 2026-27 NBA season quickly approaching, the spotlight on Kessler is growing larger, as he holds a huge piece of responsibility in the Lakers’ success, as well as proving the team was right to mortgage its draft future for a new franchise center.

Lakers Walker Kessler Trade Was A Huge Risk

Right after the Lakers’ Media Day, just before training camp and the start of the new season, the major summer decision to pay such a high price for Kessler is now under the microscope.

Writing for ESPN, Ben Golliver discussed how the Lakers’ ‘bet’ on Kessler comes with a huge risk, especially for a player without an All-Star appearance who played just five games last year.

“Here’s what’s so tantalizing about that bet: It could work brilliantly or backfire spectacularly,” he wrote.

The writer added that playing with Luka Doncic gives reason to think Kessler has the chance to play the best basketball of his career. The Lakers also needed interior defense, and if they can get that through the player they traded four first-rounders to get, the deal will be worth it.

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However, in his closing paragraph about the most intriguing newcomers in the NBA, Golliver expressed concern that Kessler will be the saving grace for the Lakers, and instead added that there is a massive risk in putting all their (draft) eggs in his basket.

“But the Lakers are perilously thin at center behind Kessler, and their frontcourt rotation is largely lacking in proven difference-makers. Los Angeles can no longer count on LeBron James to pick up the slack on offense when Doncic misses time, and any extended absence for Kessler has the potential to send the season off track. With the Lakers’ ownership situation in flux, there’s no telling what the fallout would look like if the costly Kessler acquisition doesn’t pay immediate dividends.”

‘Pay immediate dividends’ is a bit worrying from a Lakers’ perspective, but there’s no reason to think he’s such a big risk just based on one writer’s comments, right?

Warnings Keep Coming After LA Traded For Picks For A Center

In a very similar article about questions for each team heading into training camp, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report brought up many of the same concerns about the Lakers’ major offseason move for Kessler.

“Was Walker Kessler worth it?” he asked. “That cost was massive. Because Kessler was a restricted free agent, L.A. first had to incentivize the Utah Jazz to let him go by giving up two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps (essentially all of its remaining capital), and then had to pony up a four-year, $130 million deal for the 25-year-old non-star.”

Taking out last season, the year before with the Jazz, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.4 blocks on 66.3% shooting in 58 games. He is undoubtedly a strong rebounder and shot-blocker and, on paper, is exactly what the Lakers needed.

However, in what world is a team trading away all its draft picks for a player with a career average of 9.5 points in more than 200 career games the right move?

Again, it could work out for the Lakers, but by simply looking at his previous playing history, this could turn into one of the biggest overpays and subsequent regrets for the LA franchise.

“Even while acknowledging the obvious positional need and all of the good vibes sent Dončić’s direction, this was clearly an overpay,” Buckley added. “It could still be worth it if Kessler is a reliable rim-runner and impact defender, but this organization just staked its entire future on his ability to complete its championship picture.”

As mentioned, Kessler hasn’t played a minute for the Lakers just yet. The final grade on this massive trade won’t come anytime soon, but for the time being, Los Angeles has been getting lambasted for the decision to go out and get him.

Yes, Doncic wanted a player like Kessler, but was it worth the price?

This season will say a lot about the team’s new center and the Lakers’ chances of competing for a title over the next few years.