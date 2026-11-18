It’s been a weird ride, this past year for Los Angeles Lakers big man Jarred Vanderbilt. His public in-game spat with JJ Redick came right alongside his loss of minutes toward the end of last season, which was followed by seemingly nonstop attempts to trade him last summer, followed by more benching this season. That is until, finally, the reality of the Lakers’ depth at center became clear to Redick and, finally, he re-installed Vanderbilt into the rotation as backup center ahead of largely immobile center Kevon Looney.

Now, Vanderbilt is in position to get significant minutes on Tuesday night, with starting center Walker Kessler out with a leg injury. The Lakers will play the Hornets, and without many other options, Vanderbilt will be a prominent feature. That could be key against two of the better offensive rebounders in the game, Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. That, Vanderbilt warned, should have the Lakers’ sensors up.

“It’s got to be more of a team gang effort when it comes to that,” Vanderbilt said.

Lakers Like Jarred Vanderbilt Pairing With Sandro Mamukelashvili

One positive for Vanderbilt and the Lakers is that, though he has obvious weaknesses as an offensive player, he is suited well to playing alongside new backup big man Sandro Mamukelashvili–an excellent offensive player whose defensive limitations are easy to exploit but masked by high energy. That’s how Vanderbilt plays, despite his own weaknesses.

The Lakers have thrived with that combo.

Said Vanderbilt of Mamukelashvili: “He’s a great player. Him being able to be versatile on the offensive end, being able to stretch the floor, play-make, bring the ball up and being a secondary playmaker—also on defense, him being able to switch out, fly around and help on the boards. I think we’ve created a good tandem there. He provides a lot of size for us, too. Like I said, he spaces the floor for us and creates a huge mismatch for us.”