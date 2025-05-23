Lakers Trade Proposal Grabs Warriors’ Draymond Green in Blockbuster Pitch

The Los Angeles Lakers attempted to trade Dalton Knecht during the NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams. That trade was later rescinded, with the Lakers getting back Cam Reddish, Knecht, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick, and a 2030 pick swap for them to use during the offseason.

As the Lakers look to improve their roster during the offseason, it could come in a trade.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic proposed the idea of the Lakers trading Knecht to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal involving Toumani Camara and a first-round pick, indicating that he could be available by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I have heard that the Blazers want something like two firsts for Camara, so maybe they view [ Dalton Knecht ] and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no, to be honest,” he said.

Is Dalton Knecht On Trade Black?

Knecht would be the best trade chip the Los Angeles Lakers could offer outside of Austin Reaves and the 2031 first-round pick.

It remains uncertain if the team wants to move on from Reaves, but reports have suggested that they don’t. Whether that happens is still unclear, but a scenario could emerge where trading him makes sense.

Knecht becomes the most likely player to be dealt if it doesn’t.

Colin Keane of Sporting News proposed a deal that could work out involving Knecht. His trade would be a surprising one with the Golden State Warriors for Draymond Green. The deal would involve Knecht, Rui Hachimura, and that 2031 first-round pick.

“For the Lakers, this move would align perfectly with their short championship window. LeBron, now 40, remains a force, but time is ticking. While Dalton Knecht, a young wing with sharpshooting potential, has shown promise, his timeline doesn’t match the urgency of a win-now roster.

“Green, a defensive savant and vocal leader, would transform the Lakers’ defense, which struggled mightily in the playoffs. Green’s ability to guard multiple positions and facilitate on offense would complement Dončić’s playmaking and LeBron’s versatility. Hachimura and the 2031 pick are valuable, but the Lakers’ front office might see this as a necessary sacrifice to maximize their title odds,” he wrote.

Would Draymond Green Fit in Los Angeles?

Green and James share a strong connection on and off the court, which could make this an intriguing opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers if the Golden State Warriors are willing to move him.

However, it seems unlikely that the Warriors would want to move on from Green, unless they believe that that 2031 pick will be that valuable.

Knecht is a decent player, but he isn’t somebody that the Lakers necessarily need to keep on their roster. Twenty-four years old, the older rookie averaged 9.1 points and shot 37.6% from 3-point range.

He hardly played in the postseason, too, showing the Lakers didn’t have much trust in him.

Green, however, a multi-time champion, would be a starter for the Lakers and be somebody with proven playoff minutes. There are benefits in this deal, but the Warriors ultimately would have to accept it.