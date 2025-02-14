Warriors Star Addresses Crazy Lakers’ LeBron James Rumors

Over the past 12 months, NBA fans have dreamed of a potential team-up from LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The pair shared the court for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and since then, rumors have swirled about the two aging veterans.

However, ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers added Luka Doncic to their roster. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors moved to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Therefore, neither veteran is expected to be on the move any time soon. In fact, both Curry and LeBron could remain with their current franchises for the rest of their careers.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry discussed his thoughts on the rumors linking him and LeBron as a potential star pairing.

“Like any talented high-IQ basketball player, whether it’s LeBron, whether it’s KD, whether it’s me, whether it’s AD, whoever you put him on any team, you should be able to figure it out,” Curry told ESPN. “That’s as far as it got from a year ago. Because it sounded outlandish when I first heard about it. I never thought he’d leave the Lakers. And I obviously said I never really wanted to leave here.”

LeBron has remained tight-lipped about the rumors linking him with a move to the Warriors in recent months. However, given the addition of Doncic, and the fact his family is settled in Los Angeles, a potential move does seem highly unlikely.

Lakers Luka Doncic Planning ‘Mental Break’

Speaking to reporters following the Lakers 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 12, Doncic discussed his plans for the All-Star break. The recently acquired superstar revealed that he will be using the festivities as a chance to take a mental break and recharge his proverbial batteries.

“Today I felt a little bit rusty,” Doncic said. “Two games since after my injury — turnovers, missed free throws. I got to do way better. I think we, approaching this [All-Star] break, have to rest. For me, I think it’s more of mental rest than anything else. But I still got to work. So, I’m excited about this break and I can’t wait to go back to play.”

Doncic has played in two games since joining the Lakers. He will undoubtedly be aiming to increase his current production while also helping the franchise challenge for a deep postseason run. Therefore, his decision to take a mental rest is likely a wise one.

Lakers Urged to Build For The Future

After trading for Doncic, the Lakers have clearly pivoted toward a long-term plan, rather than building around a 40-year-old LeBron. According to former Lakers champion Danny Green, the decision to add Doncic, and the subsequent rescinded trade for Mark Williams proves Rob Pelinka’s focus is on the future, meaning the franchise should focus on building a sustainable contender rather than chasing a championship this season.

“They can win some games, but they’re not in a win-now situation,” Green said. “They had great moves for the future and win-now when they had Mark Williams. But, now it’s just Luka. You gotta build around him this summer because you can’t do it now…Mark Williams was a good piece.”

Nevertheless, a pairing of LeBron and Doncic should be capable of propelling the Lakers to a deep postseason run. It’s the same principle as if LeBron had teamed up with Curry. Two of the best players in the NBA should be able to generate success as long as they learn to play next to each other.

Pelinka has positioned the Lakers for success, both now and in the future. Therefore, it would be foolish to write the franchise off throughout the final months of the current season.