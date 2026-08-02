Former Los Angeles Lakers Forward Officially Signs With New Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel has not played in the NBA since the 2023-24 season.

Gabriel took his talents overseas and has played for four teams in four countries since. He last played for Bayern Munich of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

In an official press release by Besiktas, the Turkey-based basketball team announced the transfer of Gabriel.

“Besiktas Basketball Team has signed a contract with South Sudanese-American forward Wenyen Gabriel as part of its transfer efforts for the new season. “We welcome Gabriel to the Beşiktaş family and wish him great success in our glorious jersey.”

Besiktas are two-time Turkish League champions and one-time Turkish Cup winners. They are competing in the EuroLeague this season.

Gabriel joins a roster with several other former NBA players, such as Devon Dotson, Anthony Brown, Ante Zizic, DaQuan Jeffries, Furkan Korkmaz, Jaylen Nowell and Eugene Omuruyi.

And just like Gabriel, Brown is also a former player for the Lakers. He wore the purple and gold jersey for 29 games during the 2015-16 NBA season.

Wenyen Gabriel’s Career

After two seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, Wenyen Gabriel declared for the 2018 NBA draft. He went undrafted but signed a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Gabriel didn’t suit up for the Kings during the 2018-19 season. He made his NBA debut the following campaign, playing 11 games for Sacramento before getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a multi-player deal.

The South Sudanese-American player became a free agent after the season and signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. He played 21 games for the Pelicans.

After getting waived by the Pelicans before the 2021-22 season, Gabriel joined the Brooklyn Nets on a 10-day contract. He also signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers came calling in March 2022, signing Gabriel to a two-way contract. The Lakers rewarded him with a standard contract before the end of the season.

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Gabriel’s best year came with the Lakers the following year, averaging 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 68 games. However, it wasn’t enough to earn him another standard contract in the summer of 2023.

Before leaving the NBA, Gabriel played five games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season.

Overseas, Gabriel took his talents to Puerto Rico, Israel, Greece and Germany before signing with Besiktas.

Gabriel on Playing for the Lakers

Speaking on his end-of-the-season interview for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, Wenyen Gabriel explained how grateful he was to be given a shot by one of the most historic teams in NBA history.

“I played a handful of games with different teams, but this is the longest season I’ve had in the NBA, in terms of just games and minutes,” Gabriel said. “And it was something that was able to show the world what I could do as a player. I just think that the staff believes in me as well, the way I believed in myself.”

Unfortunately for Gabriel, the Lakers fired Darvin Ham that summer and replaced him with JJ Redick.