How Russell Westbrook Earned Kobe Bryant’s Respect

Russell Westbrook ended his illustrious 18-year NBA career on Wednesday when he announced his retirement in a heartfelt video he posted on social media.

Many stories have since come out about Westbrook’s NBA journey. But one stood out the most, and it involved Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Former NBA point guard Darren Collison, who was a former teammate of Westbrook at UCLA, revealed in an interview on NBA TV how Westbrook earned the respect of Bryant, who was in his prime years at the time.

According to Collison, they played with Bryant during an offseason when they were still at UCLA. Their scrimmages were intense, with Westbrook guarding the Lakers legend. There, Kobe was introduced to the tenacity that defined Westbrook’s NBA journey.

“We obviously played a lot of the NBA guys throughout the offseason when they came to UCLA and late Kobe Bryant was one of them,” Collison said. “I remember Kobe Bryant. He just pretty much had it with everybody on the court during a pickup game, but this one particular moment when Russ was guarding him.”

Collison said that Westbrook made it hard for Bryant to get to his spots.

“Russ kind of made it a little bit more difficult and Russ was still in college, and I’m not saying he stopped him by any means necessary. We know how Kobe how great of a scorer. But he gained Kobe’s respect where Russ became one of the premier dominant defenders throughout that whole college season.”

“I think that was the start of it. When you see Russ guarding Kobe throughout the pickup game, you’re like, okay whoa, I think we got something. We have one of the best defenders even on our team.”

Kobe Bryant And Russell Westbrook’s All-Around Effort On The Court

Aside from his knack for scoring, Bryant was known for his defensive prowess as well. He won 12 NBA All-Defensive Team selections, nine of which were on the First Team, over his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Kobe was known for his fierce competitive fire coupled with exceptional footwork and active hands. He has also revealed a deep study of opponents’ tendencies after his NBA career.

While Westbrook did not win any All-Defensive nods, he is known to be the most intense player in the NBA since Kobe Bryant.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for a full season four different times in his career. He first achieved this historic feat during his 2017 MVP season with the Thunder, and later repeated it in the next two seasons. He again did it with the Washington Wizards in 2021.

Kobe Bryant Lauds Russell Westbrook Before NBA Retirement

Kobe Bryant never held back in giving flowers to Russell Westbrook’s game.

In an interview in 2016, Bryant said that Westbrook reminded him of himself because of his intensity every time he is on the court.

“When I turn on the TV and I watch players play, the player that plays with the same kind of emotion and grit and competitive intensity is Russell [Westbrook],” Bryant said. “Russell is going hard. Doesn’t matter who he is playing against, doesn’t matter what the odds are, he’s going, that’s a guy, he is going 110 percent every single time.”

“When I was young and playing, that wasn’t the perception. The perception was that I was headstrong, obsessive about the game of basketball, but as time has gone on and people have been able to see how obsessive I’ve been about winning, then that’s kind of become, they’ve kind of come to know me as that, right. So there are certain young players out there, I’m sure, that have that mentality, but over time we will be able to see who is who.”

Now, Westbrook leaves behind a legacy defined by leaving everything on the basketball court, just like Kobe once did.