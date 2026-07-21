Polarizing Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Russell Westbrook is coming off a season where he appeared in 64 games for the Sacramento Kings.

While Westbrook did not get signed until right before the season, he had a very productive year.

The former UCLA guard averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

Over the offseason, Westbrook became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

As of July 21, the future Hall of Famer still remains available.

Looking At Westbrook’s Tenure With The Lakers

Westbrook is one of the best guards in NBA history.

That said, his run with the Lakers (2021-23) did not go as planned

Despite joining a team that featured LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were among the worst teams in the NBA.

In 2021-22 (Westbrook’s only full season with the Lakers), he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from three-point range in 78 games.

The Lakers missed the 2022 NBA playoffs after finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

Westbrook then got traded during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

After moving off Westbrook, the Lakers reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.

Looking At Westbrook’s Other NBA Stops

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He had a legendary 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of his career.

In addition to reaching the 2012 NBA Finals, Westbrook won the 2017 MVP.

Following Oklahoma City, the nine-time All-Star had stops with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings over 18 total seasons.