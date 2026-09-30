Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Retired With $350 Million In Career Earnings

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers began training camp.

As always, they are one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports.

There is also a lot of attention on them ahead of their first season without LeBron James since 2018.

The four-time NBA Champion is now with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Retired With $350 Million

Earlier this offseason, NBA legend (and former Lakers guard) Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from basketball.

It’s worth noting that Westbrook made a lot of money over his Hall of Fame career.

He retired with just under $350 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

His biggest contract came from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adrian Wojnarowski (who was with ESPN) wrote on September 29, 2017: “Russell Westbrook’s $205M extension has been signed and delivered to the league office, sources tell ESPN.”

Westbrook spent part of two seasons with Los Angeles (2021-23).

At the time, there was a lot of excitement about him teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the team did not make the NBA playoffs in their only full year together.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) wrote on July 29, 2021: “The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Looking At Westbrook’s Other Stops

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He is most known for his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he spent the first 11 years of his career.

In that span, they made the 2012 NBA Finals (and reached the Western Conference finals four times).

Westbrook also had stops with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets over 18 years.

His career averages were 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range in 1,301 games.