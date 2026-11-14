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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 24: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks to the media after their 118 to 94 win over the Golden State Warriors in game four of the Western Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 24, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is among the best guards in all of NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer retired ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sends Out Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers calls a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas

This past week, Westbrook celebrated his 38th birthday.

NBA History wrote (on November 12): “Join us in wishing a Happy 38th Birthday to 9x NBA All-Star, 2016-17 NBA MVP, the all-time leader in triple-doubles and 75th Anniversary Team member, Russell Westbrook!”

Westbrook also made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “38. Appreciate all the love. whynot?”

There were over 32,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyRussell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings looks on from the court during a time out in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center on April 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. 

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Carlos Boozer: “Happy Born Day Fam”

@jjulianlo: “Westbrook is my hero and only four years older than me. 💀”

@rizith_sp24: “Hbd Brodie, should’ve played a few more seasons ngl”

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches the clock wind down with LeBron James #6 and Troy Brown Jr. #7 during a 128-121 Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

@willsportz: “Happy Birthday GOAT, I miss watching you play every day🔥🔥🔥”

@coachericansahvolleyball: “Happy birthday to one of my favorite players who just so happens to share a birthday with me. Kobe is my other favorite BTW”

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Trae Young, Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley, JR Smith, Troy Daniels and Tim Hardaway Jr were among the NBA players to like Westbrook’s post.

Looking At Westbrook

GettyRussell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. 

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning the 2017 MVP Award (and reaching the 2012 NBA Finals).

Following OKC, Westbrook had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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