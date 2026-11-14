Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Russell Westbrook is among the best guards in all of NBA history.

The future Hall of Famer retired ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sends Out Post

This past week, Westbrook celebrated his 38th birthday.

NBA History wrote (on November 12): “Join us in wishing a Happy 38th Birthday to 9x NBA All-Star, 2016-17 NBA MVP, the all-time leader in triple-doubles and 75th Anniversary Team member, Russell Westbrook!”

Westbrook also made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “38. Appreciate all the love. whynot?”

There were over 32,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Carlos Boozer: “Happy Born Day Fam”

@jjulianlo: “Westbrook is my hero and only four years older than me. 💀”

@rizith_sp24: “Hbd Brodie, should’ve played a few more seasons ngl”

@willsportz: “Happy Birthday GOAT, I miss watching you play every day🔥🔥🔥”

@coachericansahvolleyball: “Happy birthday to one of my favorite players who just so happens to share a birthday with me. Kobe is my other favorite BTW”

Trae Young, Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley, JR Smith, Troy Daniels and Tim Hardaway Jr were among the NBA players to like Westbrook’s post.

Looking At Westbrook

Westbrook was the 4th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning the 2017 MVP Award (and reaching the 2012 NBA Finals).

Following OKC, Westbrook had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.