Lakers Could Have Another Hidden Gem in Undrafted Shot-Blocker

The Los Angeles Lakers reshaped their frontcourt this offseason with the additions of Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Two-way forward AK Okereke provides further depth, but another name could begin generating attention once the G League season gets underway.

After going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft, center William Kyle III signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, giving him an opportunity to compete during training camp.

The 22-year-old already offered glimpses of his potential during Summer League and could receive an even greater opportunity with the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers if he remains within the organization.

Lakers Could Have Intriguing Developmental Big Man in William Kyle III

The futures of Drew Timme, Kylor Kelley, and Malik Williams remain uncertain after all three featured prominently in the Lakers’ G League frontcourt rotation last season.

Timme remains a free agent, while Kelley and Williams recently appeared for the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls in Summer League, respectively, suggesting both could move on from the organization.

That potential turnover would create significant minutes in the Coachella Valley frontcourt and give Kyle an ideal opportunity to establish himself during his rookie season.

Kyle completed a four-year college career at Syracuse, averaging 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks across 32 appearances during his senior campaign.

Although undersized for a traditional center at 6-foot-9, Kyle established himself as one of college basketball’s premier rim protectors, recording 81 blocks to finish inside the top 10 nationally.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kyle worked out for as many as 11 teams before completing his pre-draft schedule.

The Lakers reportedly beat out interest from the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics to secure his signature after the draft.

On paper, Kyle possesses several traits that could eventually make him an interesting fit alongside Luka Doncic. His athleticism, rim-running ability, and defensive instincts give Los Angeles another developmental frontcourt option with a clearly defined skill set.

A strong training camp followed by an encouraging start in the G League could even put Kyle in contention for a two-way contract as the season progresses.

William Kyle III Could Push for Two-Way Opportunity

Returning guard Chris Manon and Summer League standout Arthur Kaluma currently occupy two of the Lakers’ three two-way spots, while Okereke holds the final place.

However, two-way contracts offer teams flexibility throughout the season, meaning an opportunity could emerge should Kyle force his way into consideration.

“Kyle’s appeal as a prospect is almost entirely predicated on his defensive toolbox,” his official NBA Draft profile reads. “He has the footwork and length to protect the rim at a high level while showing the lateral quickness to switch onto smaller players on the perimeter if needed.”

“Kyle has a relentless motor on both sides of the ball, with his offense mostly coming off rolls, cuts and putbacks.”

Kyle’s pathway to the NBA is relatively straightforward. He will need to turn his defensive tools, energy, and athleticism into consistent production while developing enough offensively to become a dependable backup center.

Evaluators have drawn comparisons to Bismack Biyombo and Robert Williams III, offering an indication of the type of role Kyle could eventually carve out if his development goes to plan.

His Summer League numbers were modest, though. Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kyle averaged 2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and less than one block per game.

He never scored more than six points in a single contest, but there were still flashes of the attributes that attracted Los Angeles in the first place.

During a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Kyle grabbed seven rebounds, including four on the offensive glass, while adding three blocks.

What Comes Next for Kyle and the Lakers

The G League could now provide the environment he needs to translate those flashes into something more consistent.

Should Kyle remain with the organization, an extended run of meaningful minutes with Coachella Valley would allow him to work through the inevitable growing pains of his first professional season without the pressure of immediately contributing at the NBA level.

If his rebounding and shot-blocking begin translating consistently, Kyle could quickly become one of the more intriguing developmental players in the Lakers’ system.

From there, it would not be surprising to see Rob Pelinka and the front office take a closer look as the season progresses.