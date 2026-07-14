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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player And 8-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Christian Wood #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 29, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Los Angeles Lakers won the game 133-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Christian Wood is coming off a season where he was not with an NBA team.

The former UNLV star most recently played in the league during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished that season with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from three-point range in 50 games (one start).

GettyChristian Wood #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on October 29, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

As of July 14, Wood still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

He was waived by the Lakers on February 11, 2025.

Shams Charania had written (on September 9, 2024): “Lakers say Christian Wood underwent surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.”

Looking At Wood’s NBA Career

GettyChristian Wood #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Moda Center on November 17, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

After going undrafted, Wood started out his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016.

He then had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee BucksNew Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

GettyChristian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Wood then had a major breakout season with the Houston Rockets in 2021.

He averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range in 41 games.

After two seasons in Houston, Wood had a solid one-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks (before the Lakers).

GettyChristian Wood #35 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being charged with a foul against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite strong numbers, Wood was never able to stick with one NBA franchise for more than two seasons.

His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range in 339 games.

He has never appeared in an NBA playoff game.

GettyChristian Wood #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three-point basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

It will be interesting to see if Wood gets another chance in the NBA before the end of his career.

He will turn 31 on September 27.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player And 8-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent

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