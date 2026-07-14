Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player And 8-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent

Christian Wood is coming off a season where he was not with an NBA team.

The former UNLV star most recently played in the league during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He finished that season with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from three-point range in 50 games (one start).

As of July 14, Wood still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

He was waived by the Lakers on February 11, 2025.

Shams Charania had written (on September 9, 2024): “Lakers say Christian Wood underwent surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.”

Looking At Wood’s NBA Career

After going undrafted, Wood started out his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016.

He then had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Wood then had a major breakout season with the Houston Rockets in 2021.

He averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range in 41 games.

After two seasons in Houston, Wood had a solid one-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks (before the Lakers).

Despite strong numbers, Wood was never able to stick with one NBA franchise for more than two seasons.

His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range in 339 games.

He has never appeared in an NBA playoff game.

It will be interesting to see if Wood gets another chance in the NBA before the end of his career.

He will turn 31 on September 27.