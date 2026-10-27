Former NBA Starter Malik Beasley Set to Plead Guilty in Sports Betting Scheme

Charania reported that the planned plea concerns Beasley’s role in a scheme involving wagers on his NBA play. The update follows earlier reporting that his legal team was negotiating with federal prosecutors. Beasley previously pleaded not guilty after being indicted in June.

The distinction between a scheduled plea and a completed proceeding remains important. Charania’s report establishes what Beasley intends to do Dec. 9. It does not establish a sentence or reveal every provision of a potential agreement.

Shams Charania Reports Malik Beasley’s Planned Guilty Plea

According to prior reporting on the indictment, prosecutors accused Beasley of manipulating his statistics in at least four games during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023-24 season. The alleged arrangement involved associates receiving advance information about his intended performance. That information could then be used to place wagers on individual statistical outcomes.

The allegations extend beyond betting on which team would win. Player props can involve categories such as points and rebounds, creating markets around individual production. An undisclosed arrangement to influence those outcomes would compromise the expectation of honest competition.

Former NBA player Ed Davis was also charged in the case. Prosecutors alleged that gambling debts and financial relationships were connected to the arrangement. His case remains separate, and Beasley’s planned plea should not be treated as resolving another defendant’s legal situation.

Beasley’s Latest NBA Season Came With Pistons

Beasley most recently played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 16.3 points and appeared in all 82 regular-season games. His shooting helped make him a recognizable contributor before the legal proceedings became the focus.

However, the reported allegations concern his Milwaukee tenure. His association with Detroit does not establish that the alleged conduct occurred there. The same distinction applies to other teams he represented throughout his career.

For now, the next step is the scheduled plea proceeding. Charania’s report provides a date and confirmation from Haney, but further details require additional reporting. Any assessment of sentencing or the specific admissions should wait until those matters become public in the federal court record itself.