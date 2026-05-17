Brandon Clarke’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Message as Investigation Continues

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke’s fiancée shared an emotional message Sunday, nearly a week after his death on May 11, describing their relationship and the future they had planned together.

Amber Lorraine posted the message on social media roughly three hours before it began circulating widely, offering a personal account of her grief following Clarke’s sudden passing.

“There are no words to describe this feeling. I never thought I’d have to live life without you,” she wrote. “I’m not really sure how to do this without you by my side.”

Clarke’s death has drawn tributes across the NBA community in recent days. Hanalorraine’s post added a more intimate perspective, focusing on their life together away from basketball.

Brandon Clarke Fiancée Message Reveals Emotional Tribute

In her message, Hanalorraine described Clarke as deeply supportive and selfless, emphasizing the impact he had on her and others around him.

“You were the most special person, with the biggest heart,” she wrote. “You made an impact on so many people, but most of all me.”

She said Clarke made her feel “like the most special girl in the world” and described him as someone who pursued his interests with dedication, referencing his passions beyond basketball, including music, writing and gaming.

“One of the most giving and selfless people, always making sure the people around you felt loved and taken care of,” she wrote.

Personal Memories Highlight Shared Life

Hanalorraine’s message also focused on everyday moments they shared, underscoring the personal loss behind Clarke’s death.

“I miss your laugh and the way you made me laugh. I miss your big arms wrapped around me. I miss waking up to you by my side,” she wrote.

She referenced routines such as watching movies together and spending time at home, as well as conversations about their future.

“We were supposed to be married soon,” she wrote. “I was going to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate.”

Clarke’s Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

The circumstances surrounding Clarke’s death remain under review.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Clarke died at a Los Angeles-area residence on May 11 after emergency responders were called shortly after 5 p.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner has listed the cause of death as “deferred,” a designation used when additional testing, including toxicology analysis, is required before an official determination can be made. The process can take several weeks.

According to a report by NBC4 Los Angeles, law enforcement officials are examining the possibility of an overdose after drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the residence. Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death.

Clarke remembered by Grizzlies, NBA community

Clarke, 28, was known for his athleticism and versatility during his time with Memphis, contributing as an energy forward capable of impacting both ends of the floor.

He was also widely regarded as a positive presence in the locker room, earning respect from teammates and coaches.

Reactions to his death have continued throughout the week, with players and teams across the league expressing condolences.

Clarke’s Fiancée’s Message Reflects Loss of Future Plans

Hanalorraine closed her message by referencing the life they had envisioned together, including marriage and starting a family.

“This world isn’t the same without you,” she wrote. “I love you always, Brandon, forever and always.”

Her message reflects both the personal loss experienced by those closest to Clarke and the broader impact of his death on the basketball community.