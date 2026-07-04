NBA World Reacts to Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Cameron Boozer’s Debut

Cameron Boozer did not need long to give Memphis Grizzlies fans a glimpse of why the franchise used the No. 3 pick on him.

Boozer’s Summer League debut drew immediate reaction across the NBA world after the rookie forward flashed scoring touch, passing feel and the kind of positional versatility that could matter quickly for Memphis. In 24 minutes, Boozer finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 7-of-11 from the field and posting a plus-10 rating.

The stat line was not the only reason the debut gained traction. The clips that circulated on X showed Boozer moving around the floor, taking rhythm jumpers, attacking inside and making reads as a connector.

“Not much hesitation from Cam Boozer on this three,” Steve Jones wrote on X. “Grizzlies have moved him around the board early, versatility stands out.”

That was the theme of the day. Boozer looked less like a rookie being parked in one safe role and more like a player Memphis wanted to test in different parts of the offense.

Cameron Boozer’s Debut Got Attention for More Than Scoring

Boozer arrived in Memphis with a polished offensive reputation. NBA.com’s draft profile listed him as a 6-foot-8, 253-pound forward-center from Duke and noted that he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman. The same profile described his passing as a separating trait and projected him as an offensive hub from Day 1.

That is what made the reaction to his debut more meaningful than a normal Summer League hype cycle. Boozer was not just scoring against young defenders. He was showing the type of skill package that made him one of the top players in the 2026 draft.

Cameron Boozer is cooking in his Summer League debut. 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8GZnPV1aT6 https://t.co/2tCEvXK9UI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 4, 2026

Hoop Central posted that “Cameron Boozer is cooking in his Summer League debut,” while Kris Pursiainen wrote that Boozer “really might be forward KAT,” a comparison that speaks to the blend of size, shooting touch and frontcourt skill he displayed.

The Grizzlies do not need Boozer to be a finished star in July. They do need signs that his game will translate next to NBA size and spacing. His first Summer League run gave them several: clean decision-making, comfort away from the basket and enough shooting confidence to keep defenders honest.

Grizzlies Rookie Showed Early Signs of Fit Next to Zach Edey

The most important part of Boozer’s debut may have been how naturally he played as a forward rather than a traditional big.

Memphis already has Zach Edey at center, and NBA.com wrote after the draft that Boozer likely slides alongside Edey as part of the Grizzlies’ future frontcourt. That makes Boozer’s perimeter comfort and passing more than a bonus skill. It could determine how flexible Memphis can be with its young core.

The debut offered a useful early answer. Boozer did not look like a player who needed every touch on the block. He spaced the floor, attacked from different areas and made quick reads when the defense shifted toward him.

Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal pointed to that exact part of Boozer’s game during the debut.

“Cam Boozer has drawn interior help on multiple drives and post ups now,” Cole wrote on X. “He’s had some nice big-to-big passes. Impressive processing. One day those passes will be to Zach Edey.”

That is the Grizzlies’ long-term hook. Boozer’s scoring will get the most attention, but the passing may be what allows him and Edey to share the floor without Memphis getting too cramped offensively.

If Boozer can draw help, pass on time and punish defenders who leave him open, Memphis has a much cleaner path to building lineups around two big, skilled frontcourt players.

Summer League Hype Comes With a Warning, But Boozer’s Traits Matter

Summer League reactions always need context. One strong debut does not settle a player’s NBA future, and Boozer will face bigger, faster and more disciplined defenses once the regular season arrives.

Still, some traits are easier to trust than others.

Shot-making can run hot. Touches can be inflated. But feel, passing vision and comfort in multiple spots on the floor are harder to fake. Those were the parts of Boozer’s debut that stood out most.

Brandon Rahbar summed up the broader Memphis angle, writing, “Grizzlies got a stacked Summer League squad.” That matters because Boozer was not operating in an empty environment built only to showcase him. Memphis had multiple prospects on the floor, including Cedric Coward, Taylor Hendricks, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Javon Small in the starting group shown on the broadcast game log.

Boozer still found ways to stand out.

For Grizzlies fans, that is the encouraging part. The debut was not just about a rookie getting buckets in July. It was about seeing how Boozer’s game might scale — as a passer, spacer and frontcourt partner — once Memphis starts putting its real roster pieces around him.

The NBA world reacted to the highlights. Memphis should be more interested in the hints underneath them.