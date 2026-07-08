Ex-Lakers Guard Delivers ‘Dangerous’ Declaration After Memphis Grizzlies Trade

D’Angelo Russell will again be playing on a new team next season as he was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

This will be Russell’s seventh team in his 11-year NBA career. The deal is a part of a massive six-team trade that includes the Wizards, the Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the trade was reported on Tuesday, Russell commented on a post by Swish Culture where he was wearing a Memphis Grizzlies uniform. There, he declared that he remains a “dangerous” player no matter what team he is representing.

“No matter where you send me I’m still dangerous,” Russell wrote.

Russell’s NBA career features tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards. He is drafted second overall by the Lakers in 2015.

D’Angelo Russell Must Prove Himself Once Again With The Memphis Grizzlies

Russell is coming off a difficult 2025-2026 NBA season where he averaged career lows in points at 10.2 per game, field-goal percentage (40.5%), and 3-point percentage (29.5%) across just 26 games.

His campaign included stops with the Mavericks and Wizards, where he was away from the team following a mid-season trade.

Russell, who is 30 years old, is expected to be among the Grizzlies’ top guards in the 2026-2027 NBA season after the team traded away Ja Morant last month.

The Grizzlies only won 25 games in the 2025-2026 NBA regular season and missed the playoffs.

In the draft, they picked Cam Boozer as the third selection, giving them a foundational piece in the front court.

Full Details Of Massive 6-Team Trade That Brought D’Angelo Russell To Memphis

The six-team deal tied together a series of interlocking free-agent sign-and-trades and salary-matching deals, which brought D’Angelo Russell to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wizards are acquiring veteran and former NBA champion Khris Middleton from the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year, $17.6 million contract via a sign-and-trade, alongside a 2033 second-round pick. In exchange, the Wizards are sending D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 second-round pick, a 2032 second-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick to the Grizzlies.

The Pistons are receiving John Collins, via sign-and-trade, from the Clippers, as well as Taurean Prince and Gary Harris. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies acquired Isaiah Stewart in addition to Russell and several draft picks, while the Mavericks added Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic.

The Bucks brought in Caris LeVert, AJ Johnson, and cash from the Clippers.

Finally, the Los Angeles Clippers receive a protected 2028 second-round pick from Detroit while shedding salary to open about $16 million in cap space and a trade exception.

With the Grizzlies, D’Angelo Russell is earning exactly $5.9 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season after opting in to his contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason.