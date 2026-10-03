Grizzlies Make Decision On Sharpshooting Guard Ahead Of NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a decision on their sharpshooting guard Jordan Hawkins ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, the Grizzlies and Hawkins have mutually agreed to part ways via waivers. This allowed the former 2023 lottery pick to enter free agency.

This roster move comes just three weeks after the Grizzlies acquired Hawkins from the New Orleans Pelicans on September 8 in a four-player trade.

The decision comes amid the pre-season roster crunch, which earlier resulted in the release of D’Angelo Russell last week.

Grizzlies wrapped up training camp carrying 18 standard contracts and needed to clear space ahead of the regular-season opener. Hawkins was not guaranteed a consistent role in their backcourt rotation.

The Grizzlies’ backcourt rotation is led by Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward. Sharpshooting UConn rookie Cam Spencer and Florida product Walter Clayton Jr. added more depth to the rotation.

The team traded former franchise cornerstone Ja Morant this offseason to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies are expected to be a rebuilding team after trading away former superstar core led by Morant, Desmond Bane and Jared Jackson Jr.

If Hawkins clears waivers as expected, the Grizzlies will remain responsible for his full $7 million salary for the upcoming NBA season.

The 24-year-old Hawkins struggled to find consistent playing time last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 13.6 minutes per game across 51 appearances.

Hawkins was selected 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Pelicans.

Jordan Hawkins’ Shooting Struggles Last Season

Jordan Hawkins struggled with his efficiency over 51 games with the Pelicans, posting a 36.6% field goal percentage and a 34.8% 3-point percentage.

While his overall volume and percentages dropped from his rookie year, Hawkins finished the season on a high note in April, shooting 57.8% from the field and 55.0% from the 3-point range.

That diminished Hawkins’ value for the upcoming season.

Grizzlies Head Coach Gives Outlook For Next Season

Not much is expected from the Memphis Grizzlies next season but the team is building on their promising pieces.

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo is only hoping for the team to be healthy next season.

“The biggest difference for us is the health situation at this moment,” Iisalo said. “Last year we had a lot of injuries going into the season at our bigs and our point guards. Really the players who give a lot of structure to the game were missing. This year we’re in a much more fortunate situation, which I would hope helps us in the preparation.”

The team is currently built around Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and incoming pieces as they shift into a younger identity.

The Grizzlies are projected as a lottery and rebuilding team in the short term for now, but with high individual upside for Boozer, who is an early favorite for Rookie of the Year after an impressive Summer League showing.