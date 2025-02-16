Hi, Subscriber

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jumps Into Ja Morant’s Challenge

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest has lost its luster in recent years because of the league stars’ reluctance to compete.

But that is about to change thanks to Mac McClung’s third straight triumph on Saturday, Feb. 15, which made him the first player in NBA history to become a Slam Dunk three-peat champion.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was the first NBA star to express his interest in joining next year’s competition.

“Mac might make me decide to dunk,” Morant posted on X during MacClung’s perfect run in the contest.

Ja Morant’s Challenge

Then Morant issued a challenge to two-time Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, who gave us a duel for the ages in 2016.

But before Morant could get LaVine and Gordon’s response, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to the challenge.

“If you do it, I’ll do it with you,” Antetokounmpo posted on X, tweet-quoting Morant’s earlier post.

In a deleted post by the NBA’s X account, Antetokounmpo doubled down on his intention to join the next Slam Dunk contest.

“Next year, I’m here,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo said he just needs time to prepare.

“I just gotta warm up for three weeks prior to the contest,” he wrote on a separate X post.

LaVine, now playing for the Sacramento Kings, teased that he might make a comeback.

“Thinking I might have too again…,” he replied to Morant’s challenge.

Gordon has yet to respond.

Mac McClung Flattered to Draw NBA Stars’ Attention

McClung admitted he went into Saturday night’s contest thinking it would be his last. But after the NBA stars showed interest in challenging him, McClung might reconsider it.

“I’m flattered,” McClung told reporters after his perfect run. “Those guys are so fun to watch. Ja, I love watching him. I think he’s incredible. He’d be awesome in the Dunk Contest. I’d love to see that.

“As far as me, I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I don’t know. I never want to say never.”

McClung saved the Slam Dunk contest.

And now that it’s gotten the star’s attention, McClung isn’t sure if the contest needs tweaking to make it more exciting.

“I don’t know. That’s not really up to me,” he told reporters. “I think the contest is a beautiful thing. I know people probably want bigger stars in it, and I would love to see that. But I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it. I think Steph [Castle], Matas [Buzelis], Andre [Jackson], they all wanted to be here. That meant a lot to me, and the interviews and stuff like that.

“This contest is a special thing. We all love when we see the Vince Carters, the Zach LaVines. It’s a special thing that I think should be really appreciated.”

