Memphis Grizzlies Get Good Zach Edey News Ahead of Training Camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering a new era after trading Ja Morant this offseason.

Morant was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Grizzlies drafted Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft.

Boozer joins a good, young core in Memphis that also features Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Karim Lopez.

Grizzlies Get Good Zach Edey News

After a very solid rookie campaign, Zach Edey was limited to just 11 games in his second season in the NBA.

Edey underwent left ankle surgery in the summer of 2025, but he suffered a stress reaction to that same ankle last December. He underwent another procedure in March, but the Memphis Grizzlies are expecting him to be healthy next season, as per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

“Edey appears to be on track for the start of the season after undergoing left ankle surgery in March to address discomfort and bone stress, the second procedure on the ankle over a span of nine months,” Wright wrote.

In 11 games last season, Edey averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He had a career-high 32 points, plus 17 rebounds and five blocks against the Sacramento Kings at the end of November, showing off his immense potential.

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Wright added that Edey pairs well with Cameron Boozer. He even made a bold prediction on Edey’s third year in the league.

“Edey, paired with third overall pick Cameron Boozer, could give Memphis one of the league’s most formidable frontcourts because his role is expected to increase,” Wright wrote. “If Edey returns to form, it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to join the Most Improved Player race.”

The Grizzlies begin their training camp on September 29, just like the rest of the NBA.

Their first preseason game is scheduled for October 5 against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena.

Zach Edey’s Importance in Memphis

In an interview with Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal back in April, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo opened up about how important Zach Edey is to the team’s success.

Iisalo highlighted the Grizzlies’ “stability” during the 11 games that Edey played last season.

“I referred to those 11 games because that was essentially the only stretch this season when we had stability,” Iisalo said. “When you have stability with the players that are available, you can build on each game and start building something longer term.

“What stood out was that we weren’t doing anything special in terms of X’s and O’s — we were just doing simple things well,” the coach added. “Everybody had a clear role, and we improved our identity from game to game.”

Edey was frustrated with his injury, but he felt motivated during his recovery, knowing how good he was during those 11 games.