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Grizzlies Could Acquire a Bitter Rival in Order to Gain Assets

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Draymond Green grabs Santi Aldama
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors pulls the jersey of Santi Aldama #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Chase Center on March 20, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a sizable $28.8 million trade exception after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. According to James Piercey of RoundtableSports, the Grizzlies should use it to take on a bad contract, in turn gaining draft assets in the process.

With playoff contention seemingly a few years away and a very young team, obtaining even more draft capital by taking on a bad contract isn’t out of the picture.

One name that stuck out was Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 36-year-old has been a Warrior-lifer, spending all 14 of his seasons with Golden State.

His $27.7 million contract wouldn’t be enticing for too many teams, but if the Warriors want a productive player in Ty Jerome, the Grizzlies could send him away for multiple assets, Piercey said.

The Rivalry Between Green and Memphis

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Green is certainly infamous in Memphis. In 2021, the Grizzlies played the Warriors in the play-in. A year later, they faced off in a six-game series in the 2022 playoffs. In Game 1 of the series, Green was ejected after a flagrant two foul on Brandon Clarke.

In 2024, Green mixed up with Santi Aldama and Desmond Bane, knocking over then-Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

On his podcast in March, Draymond Green called on Adam Silver to relocate the team to Nashville.

“Adam, let them just do us all a favor and take the team to Nashville. No harm, no foul — no relocation fee. It’s a swap. See that arena? You ain’t got to pay the relocation fee,” Green said.

Why he Could Benefit the Grizzlies

Zach Edey wrestles for possession

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 18: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs fights for control of the ball with Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 18, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Despite the rivalry, Green is the prototypical Grizzlies style of player. As Memphis tries to reinstate its Grit-and-Grind culture with bruisers like Zach Edey, Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Stewart.

Green almost signed with the Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason, but instead chose to stay in Golden State on a four-year $100 million contract. Could 2026-27 finally bring him to the 901?

The Grizzlies are filled with young players and could learn a thing or two from the veteran. He’s a four-time NBA Champion and has a lot of experience against every style of NBA big.

Last season, Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He’s a consistent, reliable player who could reinstill a culture in a franchise that so desperately needs it.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Grizzlies Could Acquire a Bitter Rival in Order to Gain Assets

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