Grizzlies Deemed Good Fit for Cheap Free Agent

The Memphis Grizzlies are starting anew, with departures and new faces galore, and might continue to dip into the free agent market.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale dove into the top seven cheap free agents still available and listed Memphis as a good fit for Brandon Williams. Favale lists the Hornets, Warriors and Bucks as good fits, as well.

The Grizzlies traded franchise cornerstone Ja Morant to Portland and seasoned Grizzly Santi Aldama to Dallas in June and July, respectively. These moves opened up some monetary space for the Grizzlies to explore the free agency market. To do that, however, the Grizzlies need to open up some roster space, as they currently sit four roster spots over the limit.

Brandon Williams Deemed Good Fit for Grizzlies

Williams, 26, is entering his sixth NBA season, spending time in the G League, and was a two-way player until the Dallas Mavericks signed him to a standard NBA contract in April 2025.

Last season for the Mavericks, Williams played 66 games, starting 15, and averaged 13 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds a game.

“Nearly half of the 6’2″ guard’s shot attempts came at the rim last season while ferrying a higher-volume role for the Dallas Mavericks,” Favale wrote. “The frequency with which he reached the hoop in the half-court, specifically, placed inside the 86th percentile.”

“Williams isn’t the most efficient finisher in these situations. But you can live with 64 percent shooting around the rim when it’s complicated by attacks from all angles and at varying speeds.”

He lacks size, and with that, lacks in defending. Memphis, known for its “Grit and Grind” moniker, is looking to rebuild that culture with the additions of Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Stewart. Would the Grizzlies instead shift gears to a defense-first point guard?

Is He Right for Memphis?

The Grizzlies have an overwhelming amount of guards on the team right now, with that number to dwindle in the coming weeks.

Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Javon Small, Walter Clayton Jr. and D’Angelo Russell are all currently with the team. The Grizzlies also acquired AJ Johnson in the Aldama trade. Analysts believe the Grizzlies will release Johnson and Russell.

Jerome excelled in his short stint last season with the Grizzlies, carving out a likely starting role for the upcoming season.

Pippen Jr. has been a reliable backup in the Grizzlies’ last few seasons, and Small is proving to be a strong late-draft get. So where would Williams really fit?

Well, his rim-attacking style of play is certainly a tad reminiscent of Morant, which the Grizzlies could use. If Jerome were to move back to a more two-guard role, which is also overloaded in the Grizzlies’ current roster, Williams could slide into the backup point guard spot.

He has proven to be a reliable rim scorer who can provide quality bench minutes.

He’s cheap, as Favale mentioned, meaning he’s not risky. Williams would allow the younger Grizzlies core to mesh together and get more minutes, while carving out a slightly larger role on a rebuild-focused team.