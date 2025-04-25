Grizzlies Ja Morant Out Game 4

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out of game four against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Morant is listed as out with a hip injury after getting accidentally undercut by Thunder forward Lu Dort while going to the rim. While the action was clearly accidental and Dort was apologetic for the inadvertent act, the Grizzlies will be without their star guard for game four.

Morant’s departure is a tough loss for the Memphis Grizzlies, as the team goes into a pivotal game four. Despite the Grizzlies playing better throughout the series, the Oklahoma City Thunder have consistently outperformed the team on both ends of the floor, but the Grizzlies turned it around in game three before Morant’s hip injury cost the team their star and the team finds themselves down 0-3.

Throughout the 2024-25 season and postseason, Morant has struggled with injuries. The star guard was limited to 50 regular season games following multiple injuries and the team’s second half of the season reflected his absence. While stumbling into the NBA Play-in tournament, the team won their second game of the tournament to set a match with the NBA best Thunder. With Morant out for game four, the reality of his injury is that this could be Memphis’s last game of the season, as Morant carried a heavy offensive load for the team, even if other stars on the team step up.

