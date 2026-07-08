Grizzlies Land Warriors Big Man in Restricted Free Agency

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing Golden State Warriors big man Quinten Post to a three-year, $30 million deal, per ESPN.

The Grizzlies initially sent Post an offer sheet on July 6, giving the Golden State Warriors until July 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern to match the offer. However, Golden State opted not to match Memphis’ offer, allowing Post to freely sign with the Grizzlies.

Though it’s a three-year deal, only the first year at $9 million of it is guaranteed, per ESPN. The remaining $1.35 million on Year 1 is incentive based. The final two years of the deal are non-guaranteed at $8.5 million each, with $1.2 million each in incentives.

The Golden State Warriors Gave Quinten Post a Qualifying Offer

The Warriors wanted to bring Post back for next season, but the price tag was too high, ESPN reported. Golden State gave Post a $2.6 million qualifying offer to remain with the team, well below the guaranteed money Memphis is offering. With Post heading to Memphis, he becomes the first restricted free agent since Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2020 to leave for an offer sheet from another team.

As the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Post’s playing time increased as he provided the Warriors with some much-needed floor spacing. He shot 40.8% from 3-point range in his rookie campaign on over four attempts per game. Post had a few standout moments during Golden State’s playoff run in 2025, where he put up 13 points in a Game 4 win against the Houston Rockets.

Though Post saw an uptick in playing time in Year 2, his production went the opposite direction. He shot just 33% from 3-point range, and was less efficient from the floor (44%). Towards the end of the season, there were a handful of games where Post didn’t see any playing time at all.

What Post Brings to the Grizzlies

With the Warriors re-signing both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, Post would’ve struggled to see consistent playing time. Now, he’ll head to Memphis where he can provide valuable minutes off the bench for a Grizzlies team at the beginning of a rebuild.

After trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers, and drafting Cameron Boozer third overall in the 2026 draft, the Grizzlies are hitting the reset button for next season. Post should be higher up on the depth chart now that Santi Aldama has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks. That opens up even more minutes in the frontcourt for Post to provide floor spacing and shooting on offense.

With his size, standing at 7-feet, Post can slide between both frontcourt positions. Pairing him alongside former lottery pick Zach Edey would create a twin towers situation in Memphis. With Post’s ability to stretch the floor out to the 3-point line, it should give Edey some breathing room in the paint.

Post’s size also makes him a positive on the defensive side of the ball. He showed improvement on that end during his sophomore year, and could still develop into a more reliable rim protector.

It may seem like a small deal for Memphis, but Post could be a quality reserve piece during this rebuild.