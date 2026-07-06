Grizzlies Sign Warriors Big Man to Offer Sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a big swing as they have signed Golden State Warriors big man Quinten Post to an offer sheet.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Grizzlies gave Post a three-year, $30 million offer sheet. The Warriors now have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match.

“Restricted free agent Quinten Post is signing a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. The Golden State Warriors have until 11:59pm ET on Tuesday to match,” Charnia wrote.

Quentin Post Is a Young Big on the Rise

It’s easy to see why the Grizzlies made this move, as Post is a young big man on the rise.

The 26-year-old Netherlands native was drafted by the Warriors with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 7-footer made his NBA debut in 2024 for the Warriors, playing in 42 games in his rookie season, averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game for Golden State. He then played more last year, as in 2025, Post played in 67 games — including 35 starts — averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes.

Given that the team traded away Jared Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at this year’s NBA trade deadline, it made sense for the Grizzlies to shop for a big man on the free-agent market, and they settled on Post as the guy they wanted to target.

Ultimately, however, since he is a restricted free agent, the Warriors have the right to match, so we’ll see what they end up doing. If they fail to match the deal, though, the Grizzlies will get their man.

Will the Warriors Match?

The Warriors would surely like to keep Post on their roster, but given where the team is in regard to the salary cap, they might pass on matching this contract offer.

The Warriors are trying to keep salary cap space open to give free agent LeBron James the full MLE in free agency, so they might not feel like they can match this contract offer for Post if that’s the case.

While coach Steve Kerr would surely love to have Post back in his team’s rotation next season, there is no guarantee that the team’s front office will match the Grizzlies’ contract offer.

We’ll see what happens, as the Warriors don’t have much time to make a decision about what they want to do with Post.

Multiple NBA insiders have already indicated that, with the Warriors’ current financial structure, it’s going to be very difficult for the team to match this contract offer for Post, as the club will struggle to fit in his $10 million salary into their salary cap, as they still have to re-sign Draymond Green and potentially sign James or another free agent to fill out their roster.

There is always a chance that the Warriors could match the deal, but right now, the odds are pointing in the direction that the team will pass, and Post will become a Grizzlies player instead.