Grizzlies Tipped to Land Athletic Defensive-Minded Combo Guard

No, the NBA season hasn’t tipped off yet. Yes, we’re still going to look ahead to the 2027 NBA Draft, because it could provide a major opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold up to three first-round picks next season.

The Grizzlies own their own first-round pick, the most favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota or Utah’s first-round picks (Utah’s pick can’t land in the top five due to new NBA rules) and the Lakers‘ protected first-round pick (top-4 protected). The Grizzlies made a splash in the 2026 NBA Draft, picking Duke’s Cameron Boozer at No. 3 and Karim López at No. 21, loading up on young talent ahead of a likely rebuilding season.

No Ceilings NBA currently has the Grizzlies picking at No. 3 next season, selecting Arizona five-star Caleb Holt.

Grizzlies Tipped to Select Caleb Holt

Holt, the 18-year-old five-star, is built to be a Memphis Grizzly. His style of play fits the mentality and the culture switch back to the old ways of ‘Grit-&-Grind.’

Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker raved about his defensive impact and upside.

“Holt’s toughness on the defensive end of the floor immediately jumps out,” Parker wrote. “He takes obvious pride in two-way play, and had a nice blend of instincts, skill and motor at the preps level.”

“Holt’s defensive acumen is sure to carry over at least on the stock front collegiately, with upside as a legitimate point-of-attack defender in Year 1 for the Wildcats.”

His slashing ability also draws praise, and with the Grizzlies’ ability to open the floor and play fast, Holt would fit right in.

“Holt is at his best making quick decisions in transition, but should have spot-up straight-line driving ability at the college level,” Parker wrote.

He stands at 6-foot-5 and is in somewhat of a transition phase, trying to become more of a traditional guard than a wing.

“He came up the ranks as a natural wing, but is working to evolve into more of a true guard,” 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Holt.

The areas Holt needs to improve in are primarily part of his transition to becoming a true guard, and multiple scouts list shooting as his biggest swing skill.

At the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, Holt shot the ball really well, shooting 57.4% from the field and 52% from three. While early in the offseason, his numbers didn’t quite look like that during Arizona’s exhibition games.

Caleb Holt at Arizona

Holt comes into Tucson, AZ as the No. 3-ranked player in the country, per 247Sports.

He joins Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats coming off a Final Four appearance and will unite with a lot of future pros.

Holt will play alongside Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, who both played key roles in last year’s squad and land at No. 18 and 19 in No Ceilings NBA‘s mock, respectively.

Arizona and Holt played a few exhibition games overseas last week. The Wildcats went 2-1, and while Holt’s numbers were at his level, they came at the expense of his efficiency. In those three games, Holt shot 13/44 (29.5%) from the field and 3/12 (25%) from three, showing his shot still has a ways to go.

Regardless, Holt was an excellent rebounder and distributor in the games, and there’s plenty of time for him to grow comfortable in the system and with his shot.

If Holt can get his shot down, it’s a match made in heaven for the Grizzlies.