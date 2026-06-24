Grizzlies Trade Rumors Ramp Up Around NBA Draft as Ja Morant Question Looms

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in the middle of NBA trade rumors, this time with the No. 32 pick on the board for Night 2 of the NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on June 24 that Memphis is “actively fielding offers” to move the No. 32 pick. Charania added that the New York Knicks are doing the same at No. 31, making the first two picks of the second round “up for auction” as teams discuss deals involving future assets.

But with Morant’s future still the biggest unresolved question around the Grizzlies, every move Memphis makes for future flexibility is going to be viewed through that lens.

Memphis already spent Night 1 moving around the draft board. The Grizzlies selected Cameron Boozer at No. 3, then traded down twice later in the first round before landing Karim Lopez at No. 21. The result was a draft-night approach built around adding young talent while also collecting extra draft capital.

Now the No. 32 pick gives Memphis another chance to keep stacking assets.

Memphis, like the Knicks at No. 31, is actively fielding offers to move the No. 32 pick for Night 2 of the draft, per sources. So picks 31 and 32 are up for auction in trades around the NBA — with future assets being proposed. https://t.co/HUbpZCinlB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

Grizzlies’ No. 32 Pick Could Become Another Asset Play

The No. 32 pick is not just any second-round selection. It is the second pick of Night 2, which means Memphis has time to reset the board, evaluate which players slipped and listen to teams trying to move up.

That positioning gives the Grizzlies leverage.

Teams often treat the top of the second round differently because front offices have overnight time to regroup. A prospect who fell out of the first round can suddenly become a priority. A team that did not like its options on Night 1 can try to buy back in. A contender may see a cheap rotation swing. A rebuilding team may want another young player on a flexible contract.

For Memphis, the question is whether the player available at No. 32 is more valuable than the future picks or assets being offered.

Charania’s report makes clear that the Grizzlies are at least listening. Given how they handled the back half of the first round, trading No. 32 would fit the same pattern: preserve flexibility, add future capital and avoid overloading the roster with rookies.

That matters because Memphis’ bigger roster direction still is not settled.

Ja Morant’s Market Still Shapes the Grizzlies’ Bigger Picture

Morant’s situation is the backdrop for everything the Grizzlies do.

As Heavy previously covered, Morant’s trade market has appeared softer than his name value might suggest. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were out of the Morant sweepstakes, while the Sacramento Kings were considered unlikely to pursue him. That left Memphis with a complicated reality: Morant remains one of the NBA’s biggest names, but that does not mean the buyer pool is wide open.

That distinction is important. “Ja Morant trade rumors” will remain a hot topic because of his talent, contract, history with the franchise and uncertain long-term fit. But actual trade talks require another team to take on the basketball, financial and organizational risk of making him its lead guard.

That is why Memphis collecting future assets matters. It does not prove the Grizzlies are preparing to trade Morant. It does suggest they are trying to keep as many options open as possible.

What Grizzlies Fans Should Watch on Night 2

The cleanest outcome is that Memphis trades No. 32 for future second-round picks or another movable asset. That would continue the same approach the Grizzlies used on Night 1.

The more interesting outcome would be a deal that adds veteran help, clears roster space or gives Memphis another piece for a larger move later in the offseason.

Keeping the pick is still possible. If a first-round-caliber player slipped into their lap, the Grizzlies could decide the talent is worth more than another future asset.

But Charania’s report confirms Memphis is active again. And with Morant’s future still unresolved, even a second-round pick trade carries bigger meaning for the Grizzlies’ offseason.