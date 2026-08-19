Grizzlies Add Huge Haul in Three-Team Trade Proposal

The Memphis Grizzlies decided to fully go in on a rebuild in the last couple of years. They have now traded the entire core that was a two-seed in the Western Conference playoffs a few years ago. Now, they are looking towards the future.

Next season will be about adding future assets and trying to develop their young players. A three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them add even more assets to help facilitate the rebuild. In exchange, the Grizzlies would give up a solid player, but one who can’t stay healthy.

Three-team Trade Idea Sees Grizzlies Add More Assets

Here is the full trade proposal:

Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)

Nuggets receive:

GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)

2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)

$11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)

$5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)

Grizzlies receive: