Grizzlies Add Huge Haul in Three-Team Trade Proposal

The Memphis Grizzlies decided to fully go in on a rebuild in the last couple of years. They have now traded the entire core that was a two-seed in the Western Conference playoffs a few years ago. Now, they are looking towards the future.
Next season will be about adding future assets and trying to develop their young players. A three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them add even more assets to help facilitate the rebuild. In exchange, the Grizzlies would give up a solid player, but one who can’t stay healthy.
Three-team Trade Idea Sees Grizzlies Add More Assets
Here is the full trade proposal:
Cavaliers receive:
- Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)
Nuggets receive:
- GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)
- 2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)
- $11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)
- $5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)
Grizzlies receive:
- Max Strus (from Cavaliers)
- Zeke Nnaji (from Nuggets)
- 2028 Minnesota Timberwolves second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2031 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2032 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Nuggets)
- $2.4 million trade exception (GG Jackson II)
While giving up Jackson would sting a bit, the Grizzlies would get back a lot more to make it worth it. Strus is a solid shooter. Nnaji would be able to develop off the bench in Memphis without the pressures of needing to not make mistakes for a title-contending team.
Getting cash and draft capital in return for Jackson, who has played just 132 games in three years, is a great return. For a team that is young and trying to develop talent, this trade would make a lot of sense. The next two or three seasons won’t be about competing for a playoff spot.
Denver is looking for a way out of the Peyton Watson situation. Cleveland has been trying to add him for a while. Being the third team to help that trade be facilitated would be a great way for Memphis to wrap up the offseason.
Memphis Is Headed For Some Rough Seasons
Now that they are fully in a rebuild, the Grizzlies are likely in for some tough seasons. They are trying to develop young talent for the next few seasons. That includes the third pick in the draft, Cameron Boozer. He is now the face of the franchise.
Trading Ja Morant was necessary to fully end that era. With Morant gone, Boozer is the new guy that the fans can rally around for the foreseeable future. Developing him into an All-Star player is the priority for the next couple of seasons, no matter how many losses they take in the process.
Last season, the Grizzlies had the eighth-worst offense in the league. It likely won’t be much better next season. The goal is to build the team into a top-ten offense in the next two or three seasons so they can become playoff contenders once again.
Grizzlies Add Huge Haul in Three-Team Trade Proposal