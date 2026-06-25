NBA World Reacts to Memphis Grizzlies Trading for Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart

The Memphis Grizzlies are not being subtle about the kind of frontcourt they want to build.

Memphis is acquiring Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons for three future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move gives the Grizzlies a 25-year-old center/forward with a bruising defensive reputation, a manageable contract and a style that immediately changes the tone of their bench.

It also drew quick attention around the NBA because of what Memphis has already done this week. The Grizzlies used the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Cameron Boozer, then moved down twice before landing Karim Lopez at No. 21.

Now Stewart joins a frontcourt mix that already includes Zach Edey, Boozer and Lopez. For a team trying to reset around size, physicality and youth, the message was hard to miss.

“This certainly feels like a move before another move,” ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel posted on X, pointing to Detroit’s side of the deal and the Pistons’ reported interest in adding another scoring guard or wing next to Cade Cunningham.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix had a cleaner Grizzlies-focused read.

“The Grizzlies are building a young, physical and mean front line,” Mannix posted.

Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor harkened back to the Grit n’ Grind era of the Grizzlies: “Grit n Grind 2.0 era is clearly coming in Memphis with Isaiah Stewart joining Cam Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and this whole young Grizzlies core.”

That is the part Memphis fans should care about most.

Isaiah Stewart Trade Gives the Grizzlies a Different Kind of Frontcourt Option

Stewart is not coming to Memphis as a star. He is coming as a tone-setter.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound big averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for Detroit during the 2025-26 regular season. Basketball Reference listed him at 58 games, 13 starts and 1,317 total minutes, with Stewart shooting 55.0% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Initial thought is this makes sense for both teams. Pistons didn't wanna pay two backup centers, and seemingly chose Reed. Grizz need front-court depth given Edey's health concerns. Now Pistons open up a lot of flexibility to get creative this offseason. https://t.co/enUiXRyCCy — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 25, 2026

That combination matters for Memphis. Stewart can play as a backup center, slide into heavier defensive lineups and give the Grizzlies a more switchable, contact-friendly option than a traditional center-only reserve.

He also has real edge. Stewart’s reputation has long been built on physical defense, confrontation and energy. For a Memphis team that has leaned into toughness during its best recent stretches, this is not a random personality fit.

Grizzlies Are Building Around Size After Cameron Boozer Pick

The Stewart move lands differently because of what came before it.

Boozer gives Memphis a high-end young forward to develop, while Lopez adds another long-term frontcourt swing. Memphis drafted Boozer at No. 3 and later selected Lopez at No. 21 after two trade-downs.

Stewart is the veteran bridge between those timelines. He is young enough to fit a retooling roster but experienced enough to play real minutes immediately.

His contract also makes the move easier to understand. Spotrac lists Stewart on a four-year, $60 million contract with a $15 million average annual salary. That is not cheap for a role big, but it is a workable number if Stewart becomes a reliable defensive piece in the rotation.