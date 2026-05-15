Ja Morant’s Post Sparks Wave of Donations After Brandon Clarke Tragedy

The impact of Brandon Clarke continues to ripple across the basketball world, as a surge of donations has flowed into a Memphis literacy nonprofit he supported — a movement amplified by Ja Morant and underscored by an emotional tribute from the Grizzlies.

Clarke, 29, was found dead Monday at a home in the Los Angeles area. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As news of his passing spread, fans and members of the NBA community quickly looked for ways to honor his legacy, according to Yahoo Sports.

Donations Surge for ARISE2Read After Brandon Clarke’s Death

That effort centered on ARISE2Read, a Memphis-based nonprofit focused on improving second-grade literacy — a cause Clarke had supported through both donations and direct outreach.

Following his death, the organization saw a rapid increase in support. Executive director La Tonya Mouzon said more than 100 donations were received within roughly a day — a total that would typically take several weeks to accumulate.

“We’re really grateful to have known Brandon,” Mouzon said, via Yahoo Sports. “Our shared goal was helping improve literacy for children in Memphis.”

The funds will be used to provide books and educational materials to thousands of students across the Memphis area.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant Amplifies Support With Viral Post

The momentum grew significantly after Morant used his platform to spotlight the initiative. The Grizzlies star shared a post encouraging donations and included a direct link to ARISE2Read, helping expand its reach nationwide.

Ja Morant appears to rally support for donations to Arise2Read, a Memphis early literacy foundation, in memory of his longtime Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke. Clarke’s own foundation donated to Arise2Read, Damichael Cole reported today: https://t.co/7ZIUfuW2x2 pic.twitter.com/PpUrnYFJvI — Laura D. Testino 〽️ (@ldtestino) May 12, 2026

Mouzon said the organization has since received contributions from across multiple states, bringing both financial support and increased visibility.

“It’s helped people learn about what we do,” she said via Yahoo Sports. “That kind of exposure is incredibly valuable.”

Grizzlies Honor Clarke With Emotional Tribute

As support poured in, the Memphis Grizzlies also paid tribute to Clarke’s life and impact.

On Friday, the team released a video celebrating Clarke’s journey, featuring a collage of moments from his career and community work.

“Your legacy will carry on in the hearts of Grizz Nation, always and forever,” the Grizzlies posted on X, formerly Twitter. “In loving memory of BC.”

The tribute reflected the deep connection Clarke built with the organization and its fan base during his time in Memphis.

Brandon Clarke Remembered for Community Impact

Clarke’s involvement with ARISE2Read was part of a broader commitment to community engagement. A 2019 first-round pick, he spent his entire NBA career with Memphis and became known for his consistency on the court and sincerity off it.

He regularly participated in school visits, youth programs and community events, often focusing on education and mentorship.

Those who worked alongside him pointed to his genuine approach.

“You could tell it mattered to him,” Mouzon said, via Yahoo Sports. “He wasn’t just showing up — he was connecting.”

Legacy Continues Through Action

As the NBA community continues to mourn, the response to Clarke’s death has highlighted the lasting impact he made in Memphis.

The surge in donations ensures that the work he supported will continue reaching children across the city, while the Grizzlies’ tribute underscores how deeply he was valued within the organization.

In the days following his passing, Clarke’s influence has extended far beyond remembrance — carried forward through the same mission he championed: creating opportunities for the next generation.