Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Grizzlies’ Controversial Taylor Jenkins Firing

The Memphis Grizzlies sent shockwaves across the NBA last week with their decision to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The 40-year-old was nearing the end of his sixth season with the team and had led them to a 44-29 record and playoff berth, with their mark being good for fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Grizzlies two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant and two-time All-Star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. addressed the organization’s stunning decision following Memphis’ 134-127 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Praise Jenkins

Morant had spent his entire six-year NBA career playing under Jenkins and reflected on how difficult it was to accept the move.

“It’s tough for me. I’ve had Coach Taylor since I got here. Everything I’ve done in a Grizzlies jersey has pretty much been under him,” the former Rookie of the Year said, per William Guillory of The Athletic. “It’s my first time really experiencing a coach leaving since I’ve been hooping. It was a lot to process. With the timing, it’s just tough. We had to quickly turn the page.”

Jenkins’ firing came with just nine games left in the Grizzlies’ regular season.

“JJJ” described how close he was with Jenkins but also expressed confidence that he’d land another gig in the near future.

“That’s my dog. That will forever be my dog,” Jackson Jr. said, according to The Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Wendell Shepherd Jr. “It was surprising. It would have been surprising at any point. He had a great impact while he was here. He’s gonna be one of the more sought-after coaches in his journey elsewhere and deservedly so.”

Desmond Bane Details Players’ Meeting Following Firing

Memphis shooting guard Desmond Bane also talked about the shocking news, revealing that the Grizzlies held a players’ meeting to address the matter.

“I just wanted them to get out all their raw emotions. Don’t hold nothing back. Let it all out, and that way we can truly move forward,” Bane said, per The Athletic. “I told them we have a really talented group and we can still do some special things. (Interim head coach) Tuomas (Iisalo) is a really smart guy, and we should buy into what he’s trying to do, and then see what we can do these last few games and beyond.”

Memphis is now being led by interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo and including Saturday’s defeat, has now lost five of its last six games. Prior to his 22-point, 10-assist double-double against Los Angeles, Morant had missed the previous six contests due to a hamstring injury.

There’s been plenty of speculation that something could’ve happened behind the scenes which led to Jenkins’ dismissal, but thus far, that chatter remains a rumor.

Despite the clinched playoff berth, everything hasn’t been perfect for the Grizzlies. Including the setback against the Lakers, they haven’t won against a team with a winning record since February 2nd against the Milwaukee Bucks, going 0-9 during that stretch.