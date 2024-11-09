Grizzlies Ja Morant Sidelined Again With Injury, Will Miss Time

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to his health.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the news of Morant’s latest injury, which is going to cost him several games at least, via an X post on Saturday, November 9.

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be sidelined at least a week after imaging revealed a posterior hip subluxation along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains,” Hayes wrote.

Morant suffered the injury during last Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as detailed by an official release from the Grizzlies.

“While attempting to catch a lob during the third quarter of the November 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant was destabilized midair by a Lakers player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion,” the team’s PR account posted to X on Saturday. “Morant is … week-to-week and updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Morant missed the first 25 contests of last season due to an NBA suspension related to the presence of images that included firearms on his social media accounts after dealing with previous issues in that regard. Upon his return, Morant played in just nine games during the 2023-24 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds across eight games played this season. The Grizzlies are currently 6-4 and occupying 6th place in the Western Conference standings.

