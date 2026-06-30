Memphis Grizzlies Sends Ja Morant Message After Portland Trail Blazers Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies are officially entering a new era after trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Morant was the last remaining core player of the Grizzlies team that finished second in the West in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.

The Blazers acquired the two-time All-Star in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, as per ESPN.

Just like the Trae Young deal between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards last season, Morant’s trade didn’t involve any draft picks.

Memphis Grizzlies Sends Ja Morant Message

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement to thank Ja Morant for seven seasons with the franchise.

The Grizzlies listed Morant’s accomplishments in Memphis, which included two All-Star selections, one All-NBA Second Team, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player of the year and most points in a single game in Grizzlies history.

“12, thank you for every highlight, every memory, every unforgettable moment and for all you’ve given this team, this community and this city. From the 〽️ with love 💙 Thank you @JaMorant for 7 great years,” the Grizzlies tweeted.

The Grizzlies drafted Morant second overall in 2019. He quickly ascended into one of the best young players in the NBA, leading the franchise to four playoff appearances.

However, Morant’s last few years with the Grizzlies were marred by injuries and off-court controversies. His last game for the team happened on January 21 against the Atlanta Hawks. He missed the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.

Memphis Mayor’s Statement on Ja Morant Trade

Ja Morant was the face of the Memphis Grizzlies following the end of the Grit-and-Grind era led by Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen and Marc Gasol.

The mayor of Memphis released a statement regarding Morant’s departure via the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

“Ja Morant helped shape one of the exciting eras in Memphis basketball. His talent, competitiveness and connection with Grizzlies fans created unforgettable moments and brought national attention to our city. We thank Ja for his contributions to Memphis and wish him success in the next chapter of his career.”

In seven seasons in Memphis, Morant averaged 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 327 regular-season games. He joins an up-and-coming Portland Trail Blazers team filled with vets and young players like Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan.

As for the Grizzlies, they begin a new chapter with Cam Boozer, whom they selected third overall in this year’s draft. Boozer becomes part of a growing young core in Memphis that also includes Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Zach Edey and GG Jackson II.