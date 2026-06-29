Ja Morant Makes Cryptic Post Amid Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumors

Ja Morant has not been traded by the Memphis Grizzlies, but his latest Instagram Stories arrived at a time when his future in Memphis is already under heavy scrutiny.

Morant posted two cryptic Stories this week, including one image of a basketball court with the handwritten message, “Great things ahead!!! Today is a great day!” Another Story, reposted from @isoquan_1, showed a training facility with the message: “it’ll all make sense later until then head up,” followed by “word from my brudda @jamorant.”

The posts did not mention the Grizzlies, a trade destination or any specific NBA transaction. But they landed during a stretch in which Morant’s name has remained central to Memphis trade speculation.

Did Ja Morant Get Traded?

No. As of now, Morant has not been traded.

That is the most important distinction for Grizzlies fans reading into the Instagram activity. Morant’s posts may add to the speculation, but they are not an announcement and should not be treated as confirmation of a deal.

The Grizzlies have already made one franchise-altering move earlier this season, sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in an eight-player deal that brought back Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks. NBA.com reported that the teams announced the trade in February.

That deal signaled a major change in Memphis’ direction. Jackson had been one of the last pillars of the Grizzlies’ previous core alongside Morant. Once he was moved, the obvious follow-up question became whether Morant would be next.

The Grizzlies then added another major piece to their next chapter by selecting Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. NBA.com described Boozer as a high-IQ, winning player joining a rebuilding Memphis team.

That matters because Morant is no longer being discussed in the same context he was a few years ago. The question is not just whether Memphis can get value for him. It is whether he still fits the timeline, roster and culture the Grizzlies are now trying to build.

Ja Morant Trade Rumors

The Morant trade rumors are not coming out of nowhere.

Morant remains one of the NBA’s most explosive guards when healthy, but his availability has become a major part of the conversation. Morant’s 2025-26 averages sunk to 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 20 games for Memphis, well below his career averages of 22.4 points, and 4.6 rebounds per game, though his assist numbers were up from his career averages of 7.4.

That limited availability, paired with his contract, makes a trade more complicated than a normal star-player discussion. ESPN previously noted that Morant was in Year 3 of a five-year, $197 million deal during the 2025-26 season.

In other words, Memphis cannot simply move Morant as a distressed asset and expect a clean return. Any team trading for him would be taking on a high-upside star with a significant salary commitment and recent injury concerns. Any team trading him away would have to decide whether the return is worth ending the most electric era in Grizzlies history.

That is why Morant’s Instagram posts are notable but not definitive. “Great things ahead” could mean a personal training milestone. It could mean optimism about a fresh start. It could mean nothing more than a motivational message shared during the offseason.

The timing, however, is what fans will notice.

Memphis has already traded Jackson. The Grizzlies have already drafted Boozer. National reporting has already tied Morant to trade conversations. And now Morant is posting messages about things making sense later.

That combination does not mean a trade is done. It does mean the speculation around Morant is unlikely to disappear until Memphis either moves him or makes a clear public commitment to keeping him as part of the next version of the Grizzlies.

For now, the answer is simple: Morant is still with Memphis, but his future remains one of the biggest unresolved questions of the Grizzlies’ offseason.