Ja Morant’s Return to Memphis Announced

The NBA has announced every team’s full schedule, including the Memphis Grizzlies, revealing several key dates fans should mark on their calendars.

The one fans have circled the most is Ja Morant‘s return. The Grizzlies traded Morant, once the focal point of their core, to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Morant and the Blazers will return to Memphis on Feb. 6, 2027.

The Grizzlies enter the 2026-27 season in rebuild mode. With its core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks all departed, Memphis looks to build a new culture.

However, even though it’s likely a rebuilding season, FedExForum offers a plethora of fun games to attend.

Morant returns to Memphis in February

Morant’s Blazers travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Feb. 6 and 8, marking a small three-day window to catch the ex-franchise player back in his old home.

It will be a dramatic day in the city, with a likely tribute video and raucous crowd. For the first time, the Grizzlies faithful will see their star in another uniform.

In Portland, Morant joins Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija as they push for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.

LeBron and the 76ers Come to Town

Three days before Morant’s return, FedExForum is treated to another major star coming to town. LeBron James and the 76ers come to Memphis on Feb. 3.

James brings many fans out in the Memphis area, regardless of the team he plays for. The 76ers have loaded up this offseason to make their push to the NBA Finals. Boston traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia this summer, prompting LeBron to join the star-studded squad.

Philadelphia also starts all-stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and one of last years’ best rookies, VJ Edgecombe.

Grizzlies Host Rockets for MLK Day Game

Memphis will host Houston on Jan. 18 for its 24th MLK Day game. The MLK Day game is back after the Grizzlies played in London last season instead.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets look to find their footing again after struggling in last season’s NBA Playoffs.

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. join Durant as the key pieces of the 2026-27 Rockets.