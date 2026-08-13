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Ja Morant’s Return to Memphis Announced

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Ja Morant celebrates versus Portland
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MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 04: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum on April 04, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced every team’s full schedule, including the Memphis Grizzlies, revealing several key dates fans should mark on their calendars.

The one fans have circled the most is Ja Morant‘s return. The Grizzlies traded Morant, once the focal point of their core, to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Morant and the Blazers will return to Memphis on Feb. 6, 2027.

The Grizzlies enter the 2026-27 season in rebuild mode. With its core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks all departed, Memphis looks to build a new culture.

However, even though it’s likely a rebuilding season, FedExForum offers a plethora of fun games to attend.

Morant returns to Memphis in February

Ja Morant drives on Oklahoma City Thunder

GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket between Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at FedExForum on February 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Morant’s Blazers travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Feb. 6 and 8, marking a small three-day window to catch the ex-franchise player back in his old home.

It will be a dramatic day in the city, with a likely tribute video and raucous crowd. For the first time, the Grizzlies faithful will see their star in another uniform.

In Portland, Morant joins Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija as they push for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.

LeBron and the 76ers Come to Town

LeBron sizes up Tyrese Maxey

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drive against Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Three days before Morant’s return, FedExForum is treated to another major star coming to town. LeBron James and the 76ers come to Memphis on Feb. 3.

James brings many fans out in the Memphis area, regardless of the team he plays for. The 76ers have loaded up this offseason to make their push to the NBA Finals. Boston traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia this summer, prompting LeBron to join the star-studded squad.

Philadelphia also starts all-stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and one of last years’ best rookies, VJ Edgecombe.

Grizzlies Host Rockets for MLK Day Game

Kevin Durant drives against the Jazz

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets drives against the Utah Jazz during the first half of a preseason game at Toyota Center on October 08, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Memphis will host Houston on Jan. 18 for its 24th MLK Day game. The MLK Day game is back after the Grizzlies played in London last season instead.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets look to find their footing again after struggling in last season’s NBA Playoffs.

Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. join Durant as the key pieces of the 2026-27 Rockets.

 

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Ja Morant’s Return to Memphis Announced

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