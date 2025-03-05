Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. Week to Week With Ankle Injury

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been listed as week to week with a grade two ankle sprain.

Jackson, who is currently the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year following an injury to Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama, suffered an injury to his left ankle against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday’s 132-130 loss. He suffered the loss early in the 1st quarter and was ruled out of the rest of the game. He was later ruled to have a partial tear of a ligament in his ankle. The expected timetable of his return is three weeks.

Jackson is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. The sixth year forward/ center is averaging 22.7 points per contest along with 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals while averaging the fewest personal fouls in his career with 3.4.

Jackson has taken an offensive leap this season with the constant in and out lineups due to injuries in the Memphis Grizzilies lineup. Jackson, who was a former defensive player of the year, had played 59 of a possible 61 games before the injury, and must make up another 6 games before he is considered award-eligible.

The Grizzlies have navigated injuries the majority of this season, with Jaren Jackson Jr. being the lates in a plagued season. Former All-Star Ja Morant has only played a total of 37 of possible 61 games, which takes him out of award consideration. Veteran guards Desmond Bayne and Luke Kennard have also missed significant time as the Grizzlies look to make a playoff push as a fourth seed with a 38-23 record, which is best in the Southeast Division.

A large portion of the Grizzlies success needs to be given to Jackson, who has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the NBA this season. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner took a massive step forward on offense and as a leader, where he’s leading the team in points, steals, and blocks while increasing his efficiency as an offensive player.

The Grizzlies, regardless of injuries, find themselves as a juggernaut in the Western Cconference and likely home court in the NBA playoffs. Jackson has been a mainstay for a Grizzlies team that tries to prove it’s core is on that deserves contention.

The Grizzlies will look to snap a three game losing streak against the Western Confrence leading Oklahoma City Thunder. In an attempt to stave off the Los Angeles Lakers and other contenders, the Memphis Grizzlies face a tall task without their constant two-way threat and award winning defender, Jaren Jackson, Jr.