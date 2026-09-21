Memphis Grizzlies Get Strong Cameron Boozer Statement Ahead of Rookie Season

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Cameron Boozer third overall in the 2026 NBA draft.

Boozer was among the top prospects in this year’s class along with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson. He’s expected to take over the Grizzlies in a starring role as part of the franchise’s rebuild.

The Grizzlies have officially moved on from the Ja Morant era after trading the two-time All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Strong Cameron Boozer Statement Boosts Memphis Grizzlies

Speaking to Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated, an anonymous NBA scout gave a raving review of Cameron Boozer ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The scout explained how good Boozer actually is and how he fits perfectly in what Memphis is trying to build.

“I think Cameron Boozer is the surest bet of this rookie class,” the scout said. “He can shoot the three already and he can pass. In Memphis, he is going to have the ball all the time. I would think he will have a pretty good season in terms of being a playmaker, spacing the floor, and then if he could find a good pick-and-roll partner, hitting that ball in the pocket and making plays with his vision.”

“I think he’d be a pretty good weapon offensively, even though he’s not known as great of an athlete or physical specimen or anything like that,” he added. “He still has decent size. And when you can shoot, all of a sudden you’re a little bit bigger.”

At 6-foot-10, Boozer will play at power forward. He could move like a small forward and even be a small-ball center if needed.

In his lone season at Duke, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from 3-point range.

Cameron Boozer’s Summer League

In six Summer League games in Las Vegas, Cameron Boozer put together an impressive 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals on 45.2% shooting.

Boozer led the Memphis Grizzlies to the championship game, but they fell against the Golden State Warriors. He headlined the All-Summer League First Team, alongside Yaxel Lendeborg, Brayden Burries, Meleek Thomas and Caleb Wilson.

The only knock on Boozer has been his blocks, which isn’t part of his overall game. His defensive potential is good, but he lacks the athleticism to become a rim protector.

Nevertheless, it’s not going to be a problem for Memphis since he’s going to be their No. 1 option on offense. The defense will likely get anchored by Zach Edey if he’s fully healthy.

In addition to Boozer and Edey, the Grizzlies also boast other young core players like Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson II.