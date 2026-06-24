Teams Want Grizzlies to Add One Thing in Any Potential Ja Morant Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have been canvassing the league in search of a trade partner. They would like to move on from Ja Morant. The former face of the franchise clearly wants to be elsewhere, and it looks like Memphis is ready to oblige.

Memphis has been trying to move on from Morant since the trade deadline. However, they were not able to find a partner at that time. Teams from across the league thought that the asking price was too high. It seems that other teams want more to take on Morant.

According to one ESPN analyst, teams want the Grizzlies to attach draft capital in any Morant trade.

ESPN Analyst Claims Teams Want Grizzlies to Add Draft Picks to Ja Morant Trade

According to ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, teams around the league want Memphis to add draft capital in order to take on Morant. While appearing on the Road Trippin’ Show, this is what he had to say.

“Teams were asking Memphis to attach picks in order to take Ja Morant, not the other way around. They were asking Memphis, ‘Hey man, attach picks with Ja, and we’ll take him.’”

It seems that Memphis is trying to recoup some value that Morant had. Getting an unprotected first-round pick doesn’t seem realistic for the Grizzlies to want. There is a chance they can get a late first-round pick, but Memphis would have to add more than just Morant to the trade.

Morant’s trade value has plummeted over the last couple of seasons. His lack of availability is a big factor in that. Over the last three years, Morant has played in just 79 games. The combination of injuries and off-the-court problems has kept him from being able to play as many games.

If the Grizzlies can’t find a trade partner this offseason, they are going to have to keep him. Morant has two years left on his deal and will be making $42.1 million and $44.8 million, respectively. That large contract is also a big factor in finding a trade partner.

Memphis Wants to Start a New Era After the Draft

After trading most of the core of the team away, they want to move away from Morant, as well. Now that they have Cameron Boozer as the third overall pick, they want to have him as the face of the franchise. He will now become the face of the franchise for the next few years.

At some point, Memphis would love to move on from the Grizzlies in this offseason. If they can’t, they will try their best to keep him integrated with the team. Morant is still a very talented player when he is healthy. Keeping him healthy and out of trouble is the key.

Morant is hoping to start a new chapter elsewhere, too. It remains to be seen if Memphis comes down on its price for Morant.