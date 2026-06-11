Grizzlies Trade Third Pick for Young Stud and Picks in Three-Team Trade Scenario

The Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to rebuild the franchise. They own the third pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after a horrid season. They have already signaled a rebuild after trading both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. away.

Landing the third pick gives them a chance to bring in a young star. Of course, there will be other teams that will be calling about that pick. They would likely only part ways with that pick if they get a massive haul that helps them with the overall rebuild.

A three-team trade idea from Bleacher Report would see the Grizzlies trade the third pick for quite a haul.

Grizzlies Trade Third Pick in Wild Three-Team Scenario

Here is the full trade proposal:

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: No. 3 pick, Jaylen Wells, Isaiah Stewart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2030 first-round pick (via DET)

Detroit Pistons receive: Jalen Williams

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II, No. 12 pick (via OKC), No. 21 pick (via DET), 2031 first-round pick swap (via DET)

Trading the third pick is a massive decision for Memphis. Adding three other first-round picks is a good start. Bringing in Thompson would give them a young stud to build around defensively. If he can ever improve his outside shot, he could be a really good player.

Holland II is a solid bench piece, but he doesn’t move the needle much. The Grizzlies would only make this trade if they love the depth further down in the draft. Otherwise, they would keep this pick and take Cameron Boozer, which is what the Thunder do in this trade scenario.

OKC would love to do this deal, as they would add Boozer to an already young core that has won a title. Detroit would be giving up a significant amount of assets for a player coming off injury problems, so they might balk at this deal.

Memphis Will Likely Stand Pat With the Third Pick

It seems highly unlikely that the Grizzlies will trade the third pick. This is their chance to move on from an era of basketball that never reached its full potential. Once they trade Ja Morant this summer, that entire core will be gone. Drafting Boozer would give fans a new player to rally around.

However, there is a chance that Memphis gets overwhelmed with an offer that they simply can’t refuse. If that were to be the case, they would consider trading this pick. That would have to happen in the next two weeks before the draft, though.

As of now, it looks like they will keep this pick. Memphis is projected to have around $61 million in cap space before the first apron, so they could rebuild around free agency. It remains to be seen how much ownership is willing to spend for a team that is likely not going to make the playoffs, however.