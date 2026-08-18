Ty Jerome Makes Strong Statement on Grizzlies Upcoming Season

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2026-27 NBA season near the bottom in expectations. DraftKings gives them the second-worst odds to win the Western Conference, ahead of only the Kings, and ties them for the worst odds to win the NBA Finals.

Regardless of outsider views, Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome and the rest of the squad see a good year on the horizon. When asked about the outlook for the season, Jerome responded strongly.

“The political answer is to get better every day … and see where the chips fall,” Jerome said in an interview with Underdog Talk. “The real answer is we have the playoffs on our mind for sure.”

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Jerome’s Time in Memphis

The 2025-26 season was Jerome’s first on Beale Street, but he excelled quickly, despite his battles with injury.

In the 15 games he played in, he was a major bright spot, with just below 20 points per game. He assisted the ball at a high rate and shot 42% from beyond the arc. With more time on the court, Jerome would be a focal point in a potential surprise season.

Jerome has two years left on his deal, which is one of the best bargain contracts in the league at only around nine million a year.

Memphis in Rebuild Mode — Surprise in Order?

The Grizzlies traded away their old core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and have built a new squad.

It’s a new era in Memphis, with third-overall draft pick Cameron Boozer leading the way, alongside Jerome, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey.

After a 25-57 season, Memphis boasts a strong young core with a lot of draft capital, leading many to believe success is a few years away. Jerome and the Grizzlies beg to differ.

Naismith Player of the Year Cameron Boozer also had strong words for the upcoming season after the Grizzlies selected him in the NBA Draft.

“I think we’ve got a lot to build off of,” Boozer said per The Commercial Appeal’s Jonah Dylan. “We’re going to surprise a lot of people this year. It’s going to be a lot of fun, for sure.”

Boozer and the Grizzlies come into the season off of a Summer League Championship Game appearance against the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, young pieces including Boozer, Coward and Olivier Maxence-Prosper showed a lot of potential.

Coward finished last season as an All-Rookie First Team member, and Boozer will likely finish there this year as well, with some projecting him to take Rookie of the Year honors.

The Grizzlies have a lot to prove, and it will take an abundance of bounces to go their way in a stacked Western Conference, but anything can happen as long as there’s belief amongst the squad.