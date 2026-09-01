10-Year NBA Vet Sends Message To GMs Years After Miami Heat Run

The journey to land back in the NBA is still active for the former Miami Heat guard, Victor Oladipo.

The 34-year-old former first-round pick has spent the 2026 offseason trying to convince teams that he is healthy and ready for another shot after spending several years out of the league.

Oladipo’s latest attempt to get on an NBA team’s roster is an open letter via The Players’ Tribune. His message was clear.

Victor Oladipo’s Message To NBA GMs

“I believe my body is finally right. I believe I still have GREAT (and more importantly, WINNING) basketball in front of me. I believe I can be a valuable contributor to an NBA locker room. And what I’m asking for right now is an opportunity to prove it,” he wrote on the platform.

The open message is just Oladipo’s latest attempt to prove his point.

Back in July, the veteran guard invited all GMs and scouts to a workout he was holding in Las Vegas, just as Summer League was taking place in Nevada.

It’s unclear which teams had reps in the building, but it hasn’t led to a deal being offered at the moment.

Before the Vegas workout, Oladipo spent the previous hoops season playing against NBA teams in a preseason run with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. After that, he had a G League run with the Milwaukee Bucks‘ affiliate.

Are Any Teams Calling?

So far, just one team has been linked to Oladipo this offseason.

The struggling Sacramento Kings know that they could use a veteran guard to teach Darius Acuff the ropes as they navigate a rebuild.

Russell Westbrook was initially viewed as the favorite to get the position, but he called it a career. Oladipo was mentioned as a possibility.

The last time Oladipo played was during the 2022-2023 NBA season. He had a 42-game run with the Miami Heat. The guard averaged 26.3 minutes on the court. He shot 39.7% from the field, producing 10.7 points per game. In addition to his scoring, Oladipo came down with 3.0 rebounds per game and dished out 3.5 assists per game.