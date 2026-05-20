Miami Heat Land $118 Million Trade Target After Mavs’ Jason Kidd’s Move

The Dallas Mavericks might’ve opened up the floodgates for trade calls regarding their star guard, Kyrie Irving. That could be a factor in the Miami Heat’s offseason.

On Tuesday night, the Mavericks cut ties with their head coach, Jason Kidd. It was a shocking move, considering the Mavs have been in their offseason for over a month at this point. While they just missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, they are still only two years removed from an NBA Finals run.

With the Mavericks calling for a clean slate on the coaching staff, that could signal the start of a reset for some of the older veterans on the roster. Kyrie Irving just might end up being one of the first pieces to start with.

“There is an anticipation leaguewide that the Mavericks are likely to receive trade interest in Irving this offseason, whether they want it or not,” NBA Insider Marc Stein wrote on Tuesday night. “Even after the 34-year-old’s full season of inactivity.”

Kyrie Irving Might Be A Name To Watch For Miami

The Miami Heat have a strong desire to land a star or two in order to avoid going into a full rebuild.

In the past, they were relevant in the markets for players such as Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell. After parting ways with Jimmy Butler last season, the Heat entered the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes in 2025-2026.

And while the interest in Ja Morant seemed lukewarm at most, the Heat were one of the few teams truly linked to the Memphis Grizzlies star. It’s worth suggesting that Irving could soon be a target for Pat Riley’s front office.

The Last Time Irving Played

Before Irving missed all of 2025-2026, he appeared in 50 games with the Mavericks in 2024-2025. The star guard shot 47.3% from the field and hit on 40.1% from three to average 24.7 points per game.

The veteran came down with 4.8 rebounds and produced 4.6 assists per game. He was an All-Star for the ninth time before going down with a season-ending ACL injury.

It’s unclear how Irving will look when he returns to the court at 34 with a major knee injury in his health history. On one hand, he might be rusty, with a step taken back. On the other hand, a full year off to recover might be a much-needed refresher for the veteran, who carries 14 years of playing experience.

Keep An Eye On The Heat

The Heat have a well-known trade block candidate in Tyler Herro. Davion Mitchell is the team’s other guard, who started 70 games in 2025-2026.

After signing a two-year, $24.0 million deal with the Heat in 2025, Mitchell is set to play on an expiring deal in 2026-2027.

Kyrie Irving would be an intriguing star to pair along with the star big man, Bam Adebayo. It would bring a different level of skill set to the table, and Irving’s versatility could leave him playing on or off the ball. In Dallas, he coexisted with Luka Doncic as the two-guard. In Brooklyn and everywhere else, he was a primary ball-handler.

With the Kidd news being so fresh, it’s unclear which teams will take that move as a sign to begin calling Dallas for Irving. Don’t be surprised if that’s a market the Heat will get involved with.