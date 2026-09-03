12-Year NBA Star Delivers Truth On Klay Thompson Joining Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are going to work through a lot of changes during the 2026-2027 NBA season, but Andrew Wiggins is one of the returning members from last year’s squad.

Despite the fact that Klay Thompson falls under the new addition category, Wiggins knows exactly what to expect from having the sharpshooter on the team.

Andrew Wiggins Reacts To Klay Thompson Joining The Heat

“He’s one of the most competitive people I played with. To have him on the squad is going to be amazing,” Wiggins said, via the Miami Heat’s Instagram account.

“He’s going to fill the locker room with joy. On the court, everyone knows what he brings to the table. It’s a joy to have him on the team. He’s one of one. He brings that championship mentality to the team and this is a year that we can do something special and he’s someone that can be a big part of it”

For four seasons, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson played together in the NBA. The two were key contributors to the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship run.

Klay Thompson’s Decision To Join The Heat

For the past two seasons, Thompson has been rolling with the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Mavs went through a major turnover, it became clear that Thompson no longer fit their timeline. As a result, the Mavericks reached a buyout with the veteran guard.

While Thompson had suitors waiting for him to become available, Thompson clearly had his sights set on Miami from the jump.

Thompson is one of several notable additions for the Heat this year. The team also added Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Nick Richards, and Tim Hardaway Jr.