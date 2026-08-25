It took just one move by the Miami Heat to convince the former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new team is better than the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Klay Thompson entering the picture down in Florida, Teague is convinced that the former All-Star’s three-and-D value, even at this stage of his career, is a difference-maker for the Heat.

12-Year Former NBA Star Makes Major Heat Claim After Klay Thompson Deal

“They got a squad, boy! What did I say? The Heat was going to be better than the Sixers,” Teague said on Club 520. “That’s what [Klay] is going to do [shoot threes and guard]. Miami is going to be better than Philly.”

Teague added that Miami is going to enter the new season as the best team in the Eastern Conference, competing with the New York Knicks, who just won it all.

After the Sixers made two massive moves this offseason, including a trade for Jaylen Brown and the signing of LeBron James, many view Philadelphia as the Eastern Conference’s new favorites.

But Teague believes that the Klay Thompson acquisition for Miami could help the Heat take the cake.

Klay Thompson’s Buyout

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t want to part ways with Thompson unless they landed something in return.

However, Miami and the rest of the league knew that Thompson wanted out, and a buyout could be inevitable. Sure enough, he got it.

After appearing in 69 games for the Dallas Mavericks last year, Thompson averaged 11.7 points and shot 38.3% from three. Seeing as though the Heat have a need for better floor spacing and could use as many consistent three-point scorers as possible, Thompson is exactly what they needed.