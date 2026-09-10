Former NBA standout Patrick Beverley has come to the defense of the ex-Miami Heat guard, Victor Oladipo.

The outspoken guard recently took a shot at the Sacramento Kings‘ decision to choose Ben Simmons over Oladipo, who has been trying to make a comeback in the league over the past year.

12-Year NBA Vet Defends Former Miami Heat Star After Kings Move

“I don’t think it’s fair that you can quit the game of basketball and come back. You can quit when not having a ton of success. You can quit because the game is hard and it’s stressful when you’re not playing well and the fans are on you and the media is on you, you can quit and have an opportunity to come back,” Beverley sounded off.

“When we’ve been looking at Victor Oladipo, who’s been competing, who’s been degrading himself, went to the G League, we witnessed Victor Oladipo work out in front of a ton of coaches and GMs and writing letters. This is the guy you pick?”

Beverley accuses Simmons of leaving the game, as he struggled to hit the same stride he once had when he was playing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons took a year away from the game. Now, he’s making a comeback with the Sacramento Kings.

Victor Oladipo Loses Out On Kings’ Spot

Before the Simmons addition, three veterans were linked to the Kings: Russell Westbrook, Simmons, and Oladipo.

Westbrook was the initial favorite to get a roster spot, but he called it a career. Simmons ended up garnering the one-year deal from Sacramento, taking another opportunity off the table for Oladipo.

However, it hasn’t been Sacramento-or-bust for Oladipo. The veteran guard has been working around the Miami Heat and is viewed as a possible addition before training camp. It’s unclear if Oladipo’s comeback will happen in South Beach, but there’s a good chance.

In Beverley’s eyes, Oladipo is more worthy of the opportunity after the year he just had.