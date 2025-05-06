2-Time All-Star Labeled ‘Home Run’ Trade Target for Miami Heat

After a humbling first-round playoff exit, the Miami Heat are expected to be busy this summer. Pat Riley won’t sit on his hands and watch the roster continue to struggle. As such, we could see an aggressive push to bring a new star to South Beach.

According to Ryan Yousefi of The Miami New Times, Zion Williamson could be a “home run” option for the Heat. Williamson is expected to be made available by the New Orleans Pelicans. His continued struggle with injury has likely left the franchise eager start fresh.

“Zion is the definition of generational upside,” Yousefi wrote. “When healthy, he’s a 27-7-4 NBA Jam custom character. The problem? Through five seasons, he’s missed more than two seasons’ worth of games…Nothing a little Heat Culture can’t fix, right?…Imagining a scenario in which the Heat lined up Ware, Zion, and Bam on the same court is devastating, even if it doesn’t fit the conventional way you’d build a starting unit.”

Williamson would be a risky move for the Heat. His body hasn’t been able to handle the rigors of an NBA season since he entered the league. He also comes with significant concerns regarding his professionalism and conditioning. However, if Erik Spoelstra can get the best out of the former Duke standout, he would instantly put the Heat back in the mix near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Heat Unlikely to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Heat may need to accept that they don’t have the necessary trade assets to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo should he become available on the trade market.

“The Heat will always come up as a potential destination, but Miami doesn’t have the pile of draft picks (on draft night this year, it can trade its first-round pick, 20th overall via the Warriors, plus unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032) or alluring young players to get its foot in the door on a trade of this magnitude,” Hollinger wrote. “Instead, the Bucks should be looking to get in the lottery this June as part of any trade, kick-starting things right now.”

Giannis is still an MVP-level talent. There would be no shortage of suitors for his talents. As such, Miami’s limited trade assets would likely mean they would struggle to pry him away from the Milwaukee Bucks. The questions hanging over Williamson would make him an easier target for the Heat.

Miami Expected to Make Changes

When speaking to the media on Monday, April 28, Bam Adebayo admitted that he expects to see significant changes this summer.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Miami is in a tough spot, so changes are absolutely necessary. However, the jury is still out on whether those changes will involve trading for a big-time star or hitting the reset button, fortunately we will find out in the coming months.