Until the Miami Heat have a trade in place, they are the owners of the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a world where the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal falls through and disaster strikes, the Heat just might have to make the 13th pick for themselves on June 23.

In ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft, the Heat come away with the Michigan frontcourt standout, Morez Johnson.

Miami Heat Take 20-Year-Old Michigan Star In NBA Mock Draft 2026

The Miami Heat could join the group of teams that view Johnson as a predraft riser. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Johnson has “drawn positive feedback” throughout his process over the past month or so.

“Teams have grown comfortable with him as a potential immediate contributor, with his plus physical tools and mobility helping cover for his lack of optimal height at center,” Woo wrote. If the Heat select here, he would immediately upgrade their frontline.”

The Heat would like their win-now move to be acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. But getting an immediate contributor on a rookie deal with pick 13 would be a decent consolation prize if Miami needs one for missing out on the former MVP.

Morez Johnson’s NCAA Career

The 20-year-old power forward is a former four-star recruit out of Illinois.

Johnson started his NCAA career at Illinois, coming off the bench for all but eight games as a freshman. Seeing the court for 17.6 minutes per game, Johnson produced 7.0 points per game, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Along with his scoring, Johnson came down with 6.7 rebounds per game and averaged 1.1 blocks per game.

After his run at Illinois, Johnson transferred over to Michigan. He helped the Wolverines become NCAA Champions in 2026.

Through 40 games (all starts), Johnson saw the court for 25.1 minutes per game. He made 62.3% of his shots from the field and averaged 13.1 points. In addition, Johnson came down with 7.3 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots.

The Big Ten named Johnson Second-Team All-Big Ten, and he was regarded as All-Defensive in the conference.