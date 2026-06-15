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Miami Heat Take 20-Year-Old Michigan Star In NBA Mock Draft 2026

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during Chris Bosh's jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena on March 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Until the Miami Heat have a trade in place, they are the owners of the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In a world where the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal falls through and disaster strikes, the Heat just might have to make the 13th pick for themselves on June 23.

In ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft, the Heat come away with the Michigan frontcourt standout, Morez Johnson.

Miami Heat Take 20-Year-Old Michigan Star In NBA Mock Draft 2026

Michigan v Arizona

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Will Tschetter #42 and Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines look on against the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat could join the group of teams that view Johnson as a predraft riser. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Johnson has “drawn positive feedback” throughout his process over the past month or so.

“Teams have grown comfortable with him as a potential immediate contributor, with his plus physical tools and mobility helping cover for his lack of optimal height at center,” Woo wrote. If the Heat select here, he would immediately upgrade their frontline.”

The Heat would like their win-now move to be acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. But getting an immediate contributor on a rookie deal with pick 13 would be a decent consolation prize if Miami needs one for missing out on the former MVP.

Morez Johnson’s NCAA Career

UConn v Michigan

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during introductions prior to a game against the UConn Huskies in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old power forward is a former four-star recruit out of Illinois.

Johnson started his NCAA career at Illinois, coming off the bench for all but eight games as a freshman. Seeing the court for 17.6 minutes per game, Johnson produced 7.0 points per game, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Along with his scoring, Johnson came down with 6.7 rebounds per game and averaged 1.1 blocks per game.

After his run at Illinois, Johnson transferred over to Michigan. He helped the Wolverines become NCAA Champions in 2026.

Through 40 games (all starts), Johnson saw the court for 25.1 minutes per game. He made 62.3% of his shots from the field and averaged 13.1 points. In addition, Johnson came down with 7.3 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots.

The Big Ten named Johnson Second-Team All-Big Ten, and he was regarded as All-Defensive in the conference.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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