This summer, Miami Heat standout Nikola Jovic is expected to participate in international play, representing Serbia for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Meridian Sport, Jovic is “set to be available” for the team, which is headlined by the Denver Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic.

The 23-year-old forward has been a part of Serbia’s national club since 2021.

Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Makes Personal Decision Amid Trade Rumors

Jovic was first set to play for Serbia in 2019 for the FIBA U16 European Championship. However, he was ruled out with an arm injury. He joined the team in 2021 and appeared in seven games.

The first time Jovic played for the main team at the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers was in 2022. He returned to play for them in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in 2023.

During that run, Jovic averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over eight games. Serbia won the silver medal in the tournament.

In 2024, Jovic became a bronze medalist with Serbia in the Paris Olympics.

Nikola Jovic’s Miami Heat Run

The young veteran forward first joined the Heat in 2022. He was a first-round pick (27th overall) and inked a multi-year deal out of the gate.

As a rookie, Jovic averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

By year two, he started 38 out of the 46 games he played. For the most part, Jovic has served as a reserve for the Heat since joining them in 2022.

Last season, Jovic played in a career-high 47 games. He saw the court off the bench for 17.2 minutes per game. The veteran shot 36.6% from the field, producing averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Nikola Jovic Trade Rumors

Jovic will be a name to watch this summer for reasons beyond his international play.

With the Heat being relevant in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, younger veterans in a similar position as Jovic could be on the trade block. The veteran forward is no stranger to hearing his name get tossed in those rumors.

It seems this offseason won’t be any different.