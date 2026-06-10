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Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Makes Personal Decision Amid Trade Rumors

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MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: A view of the Miami Heat logo on the court during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena on May 22, 2013 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This summer, Miami Heat standout Nikola Jovic is expected to participate in international play, representing Serbia for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Meridian Sport, Jovic is “set to be available” for the team, which is headlined by the Denver Nuggets superstar, Nikola Jokic.

The 23-year-old forward has been a part of Serbia’s national club since 2021.

Miami Heat’s 23-Year-Old Vet Makes Personal Decision Amid Trade Rumors

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 01: Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat reacts after making a three-point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on January 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jovic was first set to play for Serbia in 2019 for the FIBA U16 European Championship. However, he was ruled out with an arm injury. He joined the team in 2021 and appeared in seven games.

The first time Jovic played for the main team at the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers was in 2022. He returned to play for them in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in 2023.

During that run, Jovic averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over eight games. Serbia won the silver medal in the tournament.

In 2024, Jovic became a bronze medalist with Serbia in the Paris Olympics.

Nikola Jovic’s Miami Heat Run

Portland Trail Blazers v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Nikola Jović #5 of the Miami Heat cools down after beating the Portland Trail Blazers at Kaseya Center on November 08, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared Lennon/Getty Images)

The young veteran forward first joined the Heat in 2022. He was a first-round pick (27th overall) and inked a multi-year deal out of the gate.

As a rookie, Jovic averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

By year two, he started 38 out of the 46 games he played. For the most part, Jovic has served as a reserve for the Heat since joining them in 2022.

Last season, Jovic played in a career-high 47 games. He saw the court off the bench for 17.2 minutes per game. The veteran shot 36.6% from the field, producing averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Nikola Jovic Trade Rumors

Miami Heat v Orlando Magic

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 22: Nikola Jovic #5 of the Miami Heat looks to shoot a basket against Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic in the first half of the game at Kia Center on October 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jovic will be a name to watch this summer for reasons beyond his international play.

With the Heat being relevant in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, younger veterans in a similar position as Jovic could be on the trade block. The veteran forward is no stranger to hearing his name get tossed in those rumors.

It seems this offseason won’t be any different.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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