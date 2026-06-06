For Miami Heat standout Jaime Jaquez, the 2026 NBA offseason has been filled with rumors surrounding his name amid the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga.

With the Heat being viewed as the likely landing spot for Antetokounmpo, Jaquez is one of several names on the Miami roster who could be on the move if something between the Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks gets done.

Recently, Jaquez addressed the rumors head-on, giving fans clarity on his mindset.

Miami Heat’s 25-Year-Old Standout Gets Honest On Giannis Trade Rumors

“I feel like it’s just the way it is being on a Miami Heat team,” Jaquez told reporters during a Zoom call on Friday, June 5, according to the Miami Herald.

“I think that it’s kind of normal. I’ve been here for what, three years now? And every summer there’s a big rumor. So I’ve kind of just gotten used to it. It’s nice to get out of the country and see new things, and Brazil is beautiful.”

The 25-year-old guard has had a strong run in Miami so far, but there’s no telling if he’ll get to stick with the team throughout the remainder of his rookie contract.

Jaime Jaquez’s Miami Heat Run

Jaquez entered the NBA out of UCLA in 2023. He was a first-round pick for the Heat (18th overall), and developed into one of the top rookies of his class in year one.

After playing in 75 games and averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as a rookie, Jaquez was added to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team as a First Team member.

During year two, Jaquez’s numbers dipped. He appeared in just 66 games, seeing the court for eight fewer minutes on average. Jaquez produced 8.6 points per game, while shooting 46.6% from the field.

In 2025-2026, Jaquez bounced back. Getting back to his rookie season playing time, Jaquez was one of the top reserves in the game. He came off the bench for 74 games and shot 50.7% from the field to average 15.4 points. Jaquez came down with 5.0 rebounds per game and produced 4.7 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors To Miami Heat

The Bucks don’t want to end the Giannis era in Milwaukee, but they might not have a choice. Plenty of teams will make the call, but ultimately, Giannis will have a say in where he ends up if the trade is getting done.

All signs point to Giannis having an interest in going to Miami. The Bucks also liked the Heat’s February offer, which was rumored to include Jaquez.

The young veteran isn’t guaranteed to pack up and leave South Beach, but it’s certainly a possibility. In the meantime, Jaquez has admittedly tried to avoid social media so he can stay focused amid the trade saga.