3-Time All-Star Urged to Consider Leaving Miami Heat

Changes to the Miami Heat roster are inevitable this summer. Erik Spoelstra’s team is in need of a major overhaul. As such, it’s likely that no one is seen as untouchable.

On May 17, Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report pinpointed Bam Adebayo as a member of Miami’s roster that could benefit from a change of scenery. Dakhil noted how Adebayo’s long tenure in Miami could lead to some stagnation from both sides.

“It might be a smart time for Bam Adebayo to look for a new home after eight years in Miami,” Dakhil wrote. “The Heat typically don’t tank, but they lack the assets to swing a big trade. Look no further than their attempt to trade for Damian Lillard in 2023…Adebayo is the Heat’s No. 2 offensive option, but he has not fully delivered in that role. Despite his defense slipping a bit this season, Adebayo is still a force on that end. It might be time for him to look to become a defensive juggernaut for another team.”

Adebayo is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA. His versatility and playmaking will ensure that there’s a viable trade market, should Riley begin to shop him around the NBA. However, Adebayo’s lack of star status means the Heat wouldn’t get a haul in return for his services.

Heat’s Adebayo Will Never be a Star

During a recent episode of the “Zach Lowe Show podcast,” Adebayo’s offensive limitations were discussed as a reason why he will never be a top-level talent in the NBA.

There’s no denying that Adebayo is an impactful player. It’s also fair to view him as a secondary or tertiary option on a contending team. However, without a star-level talent leading the way, Adebayo becomes an expensive luxury.

Adebayo Expects Heat to Make Changes

During his postgame news conference on Monday, April 28, Bam Adebayo discussed the undoubted changes Miami’s roster will undergo this summer.

“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” Adebayo said. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

Unfortunately for the defensive-minded big man, he might not be on South Beach to enjoy the new-look rotation. Adebayo is one of Miami’s best trade assets, especially if a contending team views him as a missing piece. Therefore, it would be malpractice to view him as untouchable, especially in a year when the trade market appears to be highly volatile.

Of course, Riley could view Adebayo as a potential anchor for the next iteration of Miami’s roster. If that is the case, it would likely take a huge offer to pry him away from the Heat. If nothing else, this summer is going to be full of twists and turns.