3-Year NBA Vet Explains Shocking Way To Return To Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are bringing back the young veteran, Keshad Johnson.

For the third season in a row, Johnson will suit up for the team that brought him on after he went undrafted out of Arizona in 2024.

Despite heading into year three, Johnson is right back with the team on a two-way contract after seeing his initial standard deal expire.

Keshad Johnson Explains Going Back To The Miami Heat

The 25-year-old forward told the Miami Herald that he did have standard contracts on the table from other teams.

However, returning to the Heat was his priority. Although Miami made it clear that getting a standard contract wasn’t guaranteed, Johnson was willing to roll the dice.

“It’s a business. For guys in my position, that have been at the minimum, you’re trying to stick around as long as you can and live the dream as long as you can,” Johnson told the Miami Herald. “I felt comfortable here with the Heat. I wasn’t ready to move on. I have a lot of unfinished business here.”

Kehsad Johnson’s NBA Career

Johnson’s career started during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, seeing the court for 6.1 minutes per game.

As a rookie, Johnson posted averages of 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort last season, Johnson picked up 32 appearances. Seeing the court for 8.8 minutes per game, Johnson shot 49.0% from the field to average 4.3 points per game. He came down with 1.9 rebounds per game.

Johnson doesn’t seem to be a cut candidate after training camp, but he will likely split time between the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. If all goes right again, then Johnson could land a standard deal.