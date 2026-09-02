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3-Year NBA Vet Explains Shocking Way To Return To Miami Heat

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2026 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat looks on during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are bringing back the young veteran, Keshad Johnson.

For the third season in a row, Johnson will suit up for the team that brought him on after he went undrafted out of Arizona in 2024.

Despite heading into year three, Johnson is right back with the team on a two-way contract after seeing his initial standard deal expire.

Keshad Johnson Explains Going Back To The Miami Heat

2026 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: President of the Miami Heat Pat Riley and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat hug after the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old forward told the Miami Herald that he did have standard contracts on the table from other teams.

However, returning to the Heat was his priority. Although Miami made it clear that getting a standard contract wasn’t guaranteed, Johnson was willing to roll the dice.

“It’s a business. For guys in my position, that have been at the minimum, you’re trying to stick around as long as you can and live the dream as long as you can,” Johnson told the Miami Herald. “I felt comfortable here with the Heat. I wasn’t ready to move on. I have a lot of unfinished business here.”

Kehsad Johnson’s NBA Career

2026 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Keshad Johnson #16 of the Miami Heat dunks during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Johnson’s career started during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, seeing the court for 6.1 minutes per game.

As a rookie, Johnson posted averages of 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort last season, Johnson picked up 32 appearances. Seeing the court for 8.8 minutes per game, Johnson shot 49.0% from the field to average 4.3 points per game. He came down with 1.9 rebounds per game.

Johnson doesn’t seem to be a cut candidate after training camp, but he will likely split time between the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League. If all goes right again, then Johnson could land a standard deal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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